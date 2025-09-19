Listen: The Surprising Power of Pushback When Health Insurance Won’t Pay

This story also ran on NPR. It can be republished for free. Headaches Over the Health System? Health Care Helpline helps you navigate the hurdles between you and good care. Send us your tricky question and we may tap a policy sleuth to puzzle it out. This crowdsourced project is from NPR and KFF Health News. Share your story

Being denied insurance coverage can be both confusing and, at times, enraging. But mounting a skillful challenge can turn a “no” into “yes.”

From confusing policy language to coding errors to shifting insurer rules, a new episode of NPR’s “Life Kit” podcast explores why denials happen and how to avoid common pitfalls.

KFF Health News reporter Jackie Fortiér and “Life Kit” host Marielle Segarra discuss the intricate and sometimes infuriating process of dealing with denied health claims. It’s an issue lots of people run into — but don’t necessarily talk about.

Fortiér and Segarra offer tips backed by real-life examples and expert advice, so you’ll know whom to call, what to say, and how being a pest in the right way might save you money.