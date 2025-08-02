Journalists Distill $50B Rural Health Fund and Newsmaking Diagnoses

KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the $50 billion rural health fund authorized by the recent Republican megabill on Daily Yonder’s “The Yonder Report” on July 31.
- Click here to hear Tribble on “The Yonder Report.”
- Read Tribble’s “$50B Rural Health ‘Slush Fund’ Faces Questions, Skepticism.”
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed bladder cancer symptoms and treatment on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” on July 29. Gounder also discussed President Donald Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis on “CBS Mornings” on July 18.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss bladder cancer on “CBS Mornings.”
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis on “CBS Mornings.”
KFF Health News contributor Michelle Andrews discussed making breast cancer screening more affordable on WVXU’s “Cincinnati Edition” on July 23.