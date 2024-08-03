Donate
Shingles Vaccine May Stall Dementia, and Vaccine Mandates Save Lives, Studies Suggest
KFF Health News On Air

Shingles Vaccine May Stall Dementia, and Vaccine Mandates Save Lives, Studies Suggest

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health, on “CBS Mornings” discussed new research that found the shingles vaccine may delay the onset of dementia. Gounder also discussed a covid-19 study that shows state mask and vaccine mandates save lives on CBS’ “CBS News 24/7.”

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip