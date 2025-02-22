Journalists Discuss Health Care for Incarcerated Children and the Possibility of a Bird Flu Pandemic

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the possibility of a bird flu pandemic on WAMU’s “1A” on Feb. 20. Gounder also discussed the potential of an off-label drug being studied to help some autistic kids improve their ability to speak on CBS News’ “CBS Evening News” on Feb. 17.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the expansion of health care access to incarcerated youths on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Feb. 14.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Read Rayasam’s “Some Incarcerated Youths Will Get Health Care After Release Under New Law”