Journalists Mine News for Insights on Tylenol, Obamacare Credits, and Rural Health Funding

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed a year of changes at the Department of Health and Human Services and its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on NPR’s 1A on Jan. 22. On CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Jan. 16 and CBS Saturday Morning’s HealthWatch on Jan. 17, Gounder also discussed a study that found no link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. She also commented on rising measles cases and decreasing vaccination rates on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Jan. 15.
- Click here to hear Gounder on 1A.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism on The Daily Report.
- Click here to watch Gounder on HealthWatch.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss vaccines and measles on The Daily Report.
KFF Health News California correspondent Christine Mai-Duc discussed the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies on LAist’s AirTalk on Jan. 20.
KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the new Rural Health Transformation Program on Community Health Center Inc.’s Conversations on Health Care on Jan. 8.
- Click here to watch Tribble on Conversations on Health Care.
- Read the KFF Health News series “Rural Health Payout: Tracking the $50B Rural Health Fund.”