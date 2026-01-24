Journalists Mine News for Insights on Tylenol, Obamacare Credits, and Rural Health Funding

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed a year of changes at the Department of Health and Human Services and its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on NPR’s 1A on Jan. 22. On CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Jan. 16 and CBS Saturday Morning’s HealthWatch on Jan. 17, Gounder also discussed a study that found no link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. She also commented on rising measles cases and decreasing vaccination rates on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Jan. 15.

KFF Health News California correspondent Christine Mai-Duc discussed the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies on LAist’s AirTalk on Jan. 20.

KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the new Rural Health Transformation Program on Community Health Center Inc.’s Conversations on Health Care on Jan. 8.