Journalists Discuss Abortion in GOP Platform and How Idaho’s Ban Drove Away OB-GYNs
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed abortion in the GOP platform on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on July 17.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed a rise in covid cases on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 12.

KFF Health News Nevada correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed Idaho’s worsening OB-GYN shortage on Apple News’ “Apple News Today” on July 8.

