Journalists Assess Health Impacts of Trump’s Megabill, Who Will Feel Them, and When

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how cuts to Medicaid in President Donald Trump’s megabill will affect Americans’ access to health care on NPR’s “Up First,” CNN’s “CNN This Morning” and WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on July 2. Rovner also discussed U.S. domestic and global vaccine policy on WAMU’s “1A” on July 1.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed a new study that found a link between a common type of hormone therapy and higher rates of breast cancer on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on July 2. Gounder also discussed a breakthrough drug for HIV prevention on CBS’ “CBS Mornings Plus” on July 1.

KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed how Medicaid cuts in President Trump’s megabill could strain rural hospitals on CNN’s “CNN News Central” and on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on July 2 and July 1, respectively.