Journalists Share How Additives Enter Food Supply and Measles Harms Kids’ Immune Systems

KFF Health News senior correspondent David Hilzenrath discussed how the FDA allows risky chemicals in America’s food supply on CBS’ “CBS Mornings Plus” on March 11.

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the measles outbreak on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on March 7. She also discussed how measles affects the immune system on CBS 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on March 5.

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed her documentary, “Silence in Sikeston,” on KBIA on March 7.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed the basics of Medicaid on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Feb. 28.