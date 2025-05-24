Donate
Journalists Talk Medicaid Cuts and New Limitations on Weight Loss Drugs and Covid Shots
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicaid cuts in the House budget bill on CBS News on May 22.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed weight loss drugs and covid-19 vaccines on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on May 22 and May 21, respectively.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed end-of-life incarceration on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on May 16.

