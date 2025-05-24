Journalists Talk Medicaid Cuts and New Limitations on Weight Loss Drugs and Covid Shots

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicaid cuts in the House budget bill on CBS News on May 22.
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed weight loss drugs and covid-19 vaccines on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on May 22 and May 21, respectively.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss weight loss drugs on “CBS Mornings.”
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss covid vaccines on “CBS Mornings.”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed end-of-life incarceration on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on May 16.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on “The Georgia Health Report.”
- Read Rayasam’s “Prisons Routinely Ignore Guidelines on Dying Inmates’ End-of-Life Choices.”