Journalists Discuss Fallout of CDC Turmoil and Recap Bitter RFK Senate Hearing

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed recommendations for covid-19 vaccinations for children on NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Aug. 20. Gounder then discussed the infant mortality crisis in Mississippi on CBS News’ “CBS Evening News Plus” on Aug. 22. She also discussed the resignation of top Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials after the ousting of agency director Susan Monarez on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” on Aug. 28.

KFF Health News national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed how Trump administration officials interfered in the CDC’s ability to respond to the West Texas measles outbreak on CBS News’ “CBS News Chicago” on Aug. 25 and on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Sept. 2.

KFF Health News Nevada correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed how Medicaid changes may affect Native American communities on KPFA’s “UpFront” on Aug. 27.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s latest appearance in front of a Senate committee on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Sept. 4.