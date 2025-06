Living Without Health Insurance? We Want To Hear From You 

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Millions of Americans lack health insurance, and health policy researchers expect many more will lose coverage due to policies pushed by the Trump administration and GOP-controlled Congress. KFF Health News is documenting this moment, the first explicit rollback of health coverage since the advent of the modern U.S. health system in the early 20th century, and we want to hear from you. Have you recently lost your health insurance coverage? Have you been uninsured for a while? What has that meant for you? Fill out the form below if you’d like to talk with a reporter about your experience.

