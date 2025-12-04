Tracking Applications for Rural Health Transformation Funds

Since the Nov. 5 deadline passed for states to apply for their shares of the new $50 billion federal Rural Health Transformation Program funding, officials at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have declined to publicly release the applications. Federal officials are using those submissions, most of them more than 100 pages long, to decide how to divide the money among states. They've pledged to announce the allocations by Dec. 31.
KFF Health News is working to collect and post complete application materials, by state, here and will update this repository as new materials, released in response to public records requests, arrive.
