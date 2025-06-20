Q&A: What Does the Budget Bill Mean for Your Health? 

LISTEN: Congress is considering roughly $800 billion in Medicaid cuts. You could feel the effects even if you’re not on the government program for people with low incomes and disabilities. KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner explained how on WAMU’s “Health Hub,” June 18.

Health programs including Medicaid, Affordable Care Act subsidies, and food assistance are facing cuts in the budget reconciliation bill making its way through Congress. If passed as written, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” could dramatically reduce health care access for millions of Americans. And even those who don’t rely on these programs could see local hospitals close.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on June 18 to answer listeners’ questions and break down how the bill could reshape U.S. health care.