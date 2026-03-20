Listen: Trump’s NIH ‘Reset’ Is Driving Away Scientists

LISTEN: Fewer breakthroughs. Weaker responses to public health crises. That’s what some former National Institutes of Health scientists predict for the agency as thousands of researchers leave. Workers from the Washington, D.C., region spoke with KFF Health News senior correspondent Rachana Pradhan, and she appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on March 18 to explain what’s behind the exodus.

This story also ran on WAMU. It can be republished for free.

The past year has been rough for the National Institutes of Health, which underwent cuts to its workforce and research funding. Now, the NIH is facing a new challenge: brain drain.

Thousands of employees totaling about 20% of the agency’s staff have left in the tumult of President Donald Trump’s second term. Some scientists fear this exodus will mean fewer new treatments and diminish the government’s ability to respond to disease outbreaks and other public health crises.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Rachana Pradhan appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” to explain why some scientists decided to quit or retire early, and what it could mean for the future of biomedical research in the United States.

Katheryn Houghton contributed reporting.