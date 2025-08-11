Listen: Regulatory Rollbacks and Federal Layoffs Threaten America’s Food Supply

LISTEN: The Trump administration cut stricter rules for what’s considered a safe amount of salmonella on the chicken you buy at the grocery store. Stephanie Armour tells WAMU’s “Health Hub” how regulatory rollbacks and job cuts could weaken our food safety system.

If there were an outbreak of E. coli or another foodborne pathogen, would you want to know about it? Some scientists at the Food and Drug Administration worry that looser regulations and layoffs could make it harder for people to get that news and protect themselves.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Stephanie Armour explained on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Aug. 6. how the Trump administration is reshaping America’s food safety system.