Healthcare Is Scary. Channel Your Fears Into a Haiku.

By KFF Health News Staff
Oct. 1, 2026
(Oona Zenda/KFF Health News)

Something wicked this way comes, and it’s 5-7-5.

Our annual Halloween haiku contest is back, and we’re once again summoning readers to turn the horrors of healthcare into three tiny lines of poetry. Surprise us with a verse about medical bills, insurance, hospitals, health policy, or whatever else keeps you up at night. 

Whether you’re inspired by a botched surgery, a ghastly charge, or insurance-induced existential dread, we want to read about it. 

Our newsroom’s panel of judges will choose their favorites, which we’ll share on our social channels. Winning haikus will be announced on Friday, Oct. 30. 

Rules:

  • Submit your haiku to https://kffhealthnews.org/contact-haiku/, along with the link to the related KFF Health News article.
  • “Like” KFF Health News on Facebook, and follow @KFFHealthNews on X, @kffhealthnews.org on Bluesky, and @kffhealthnews on Instagram.
  • (Optional) Include your X, Bluesky, or Instagram handle in the submission and let us know if it’s OK to give you a shoutout on social media.
  • Submit your haiku by the witching hour, 11:59 p.m. ET, on Monday, Oct. 19.
  • To win, the haiku should meet the following criteria:

🎃 Follow the format of a haiku (a three-line poem with 17 syllables, written in a 5/7/5-syllable count).

🎃 Contain information related to healthcare and/or health policy that follows the scary/Halloween theme.

🎃 Reference a KFF Health News story in the haiku — as a bonus.

🎃 No use of artificial intelligence is allowed. Entries created or modified by AI will not be considered.

Submissions may be lightly edited for style and clarity before publication.

 Prizes:

The top three haikus will rise again with a custom comic illustration drawn by staff illustrator Oona Zenda. The grand-prize-winning haiku will be featured in the KFF Health News Morning Briefing on Friday, Oct. 30, and we will give the author a shoutout — or hair-raising scream — on our social media pages, using the hashtag #HealthcareScare.

Enter your haiku here

2025 Halloween Haiku Contest Winners

A cartoon drawing of a patient being handed a bill in a hospital room. In the foreground, the patient's wallet bursts into flames, and its ghost floats up from its fiery form. Text reads: "Checkups turn to fright. / Copays rise like witching flames. / My wallet screams 'Boo!'"
A cartoon drawing of a reaper-ghost holding a clipboard saying something in a speech bubble about time. A group of ghosts wails in front of him, collectively saying something about ghost-health care in a speech bubble. Text reads: "No rest after death. / Even the ghosts must work now / To get benefits."
A cartoon drawing of a bride running through a grassy autumn field. She's being chased by (way too many) creepy, crawling ticks. Her future husband stands beside her. He is a giant, horrifying tick.

2024 Halloween Haiku Contest Winners

A black and white cartoon of a witch donating blood. The person taking her blood is Dr. Dracula. Above them is a banner that says: "Dr. Dracula's Blood Drive." Haiku text at the bottom of the image reads: "Vampires don’t scare me. Empty blood shelves, now that’s fear. Roll up, save a life. –Crystal Decker"
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Crystal Decker)
A black and white cartoon of a scary medical bill frightening a ghoul and a ghost. Below the image, haiku text reads: "What spooks me the most Is not a ghoul or a ghost But steep health care bills. –Sasha Zitter"
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Sasha Zitter)
A black and white cartoon of a business man, with a name tag that says, "PBM," showing a $1,000 price sheet for a prescription drug. The PBM man scares a thief carrying eyeballs. The haiku text reads: "No, not eye-gouging. My costume is scarier: Pharma price-gouging. –Siri Palreddy"
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Siri Palreddy)

2023 Halloween Haiku Contest Winners

A black and white cartoon ink drawing shows two young children standing in an abandoned school nurse's office. One child is dressed up as a witch. She is sick and coughing. The other girl is dressed up as her cat, and holds onto her friend with concerned expression. They face an empty chair. A ghost nurse floats behind it, unable to help them. Below the drawing, a haiku reads: "Costumed coughs in school! / Kids seek care but find instead / A ghostly nurse chair."
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Madeline Steward)
A black and white cartoon ink drawing shows visitors on a tour bus pointing and screaming at a hospital building that has come to life. It has money signs for eyes and is holding medical bills. Below the drawing, a haiku reads: "Other countries ask: / Medical debt, what is that? / Hospitals say, "Boo!""
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Tom Cook)
A black and white cartoon ink drawing shows a person that has fallen into a 'bobbing-for-apples' trough gasping for air. In the water, they are surrounded by apples and medical bills. Below the drawing, a haiku reads: "Bobbing for apples. / Drowning in medical debt. Either way, get wet."
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Brynne McBride)

2022 Halloween Haiku Contest Winners

A black and white cartoon drawing of a witch lying on her back looking at her phone with a frightened expression. A black cat stands on her stomach and paws at the window, where viruses and bacteria are floating menacingly outside. At the bottom of the drawing, a haiku reads: "Covid, Ebola, / Monkeypox, seasonal flu – / Who needs Halloween?"
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Paul Hughes-Cromwick)
A black and white cartoon ink drawing shows two skeletons in a mirrored position looking at each other. One is a real skeleton while the other is a human in a costume. They are thinking. A spider holding a face mask is hanging between them. Below the drawing, a haiku reads: "Ghastly, grotesque, sick! / You mask up to trick-or-treat, / But not for covid?"
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Micki Jackson)
A black and white cartoon drawing shoes a headless horseman holding surprise medical bills while yelling, "surpriiiiiise!" Below him, a haiku reads: "Surprise billing curbs, / Like the famed headless horseman, / Remain incomplete."
(Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: Michael L. Millenson)

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