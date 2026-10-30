Frights, Fangs, and Healthcare Nightmares in Winning Halloween Haikus

What’s scarier than ghosts and goblins? How about measles, unaffordable dental care, and an insurance claim denied by artificial intelligence?

Nearly 80 healthcare-themed haikus crept into our inbox this Halloween season. Meet the winners of KFF Health News’ eighth annual Halloween haiku contest below.

Follow KFF Health News’ social media accounts (X, Instagram, and Facebook) for more of our favorites. Enjoy!

1st Place (Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Haiku: DJ Zelle) Which is scarier?

Jack-o’-lanterns and ghouls, or

Measles and lettuce?

— DJ Zelle

2nd Place (Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; John Fedyna) Drac on a budget:

His fangs are ineffective,

Dental too costly.

— John Fedyna Inspired by the KFF Health News “HealthQ” article: “Even With Dental Insurance, You Still Could Face a Large Bill“

3rd Place (Illustration: Oona Zenda/KFF Health News; Chris Savage) Cold, no emotions.

It’s not a ghost, it’s AI!

Your claim is denied.

— Chris Savage Inspired by the KFF Health News article from our “Deadly Denials” series: “Red and Blue States Alike Want To Limit AI in Insurance. Trump Wants To Limit the States.“

While Halloween may be coming to an end, KFF Health News reporting continues year-round. Send us your haikus at any time for possible inclusion in our Morning Briefing: https://kffhealthnews.org/contact-haiku/.