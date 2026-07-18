Journalists Dig Into HHS’ Covid Injury List, ACA Sign-Ups, and Telehealth
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to offer compensation for automatic covid vaccine injuries and the drop in enrollment in Affordable Care Act health plans on CBS’ The Takeout With Major Garrett on July 10 and 9, respectively.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss automatic covid vaccine injury compensation on The Takeout With Major Garrett.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss ACA enrollment on The Takeout With Major Garrett.
KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed abortion telehealth on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on July 10.
- Click here to hear Whitehead on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read Kate Wells’ “A Ban Won’t Stop Abortion Pill Access, Telehealth Providers Say.”