KFF Health News On Air

Journalists Dig Into HHS’ Covid Injury List, ACA Sign-Ups, and Telehealth

July 18, 2026

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to offer compensation for automatic covid vaccine injuries and the drop in enrollment in Affordable Care Act health plans on CBS’ The Takeout With Major Garrett on July 10 and 9, respectively.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed abortion telehealth on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on July 10.

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KFF Health News On AirAbortionHHSObamacare PlansTelemedicineVaccinesGeorgia

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