KFF Health News On Air

Journalists Discuss Healthcare Costs’ Political Fallout, Concerns About Canceled ICE Facility

July 3, 2026

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed the high cost of healthcare and the political fallout on WAMU’s 1A on June 30.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the public health concerns around a planned immigration detention center in Georgia on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on June 26.

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