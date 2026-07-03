Journalists Discuss Healthcare Costs’ Political Fallout, Concerns About Canceled ICE Facility
KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed the high cost of healthcare and the political fallout on WAMU’s 1A on June 30.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the public health concerns around a planned immigration detention center in Georgia on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on June 26.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read Rayasam’s “A Trump Stronghold Grapples With Health Risks of ICE Detention Sites.”