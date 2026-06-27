Reporters Talk Through FDA Sunscreen Move and Closure of Rural Dialysis Clinics
KFF Health News freelance contributor Michael Scaturro discussed the FDA’s new approval of a sunscreen chemical on Science Friday on June 19.
- Click here to hear Scaturro on Science Friday.
- Read Scaturro’s “FDA’s Greenlight of Old Chemical Offers Chance To Restore Faith in Sunscreen.”
KFF Health News South Dakota correspondent Arielle Zionts discussed the closure of dialysis clinics in rural Nebraska on The Daily Yonder’s Yonder Radio on June 18.
- Click here to hear Zionts on Yonder Radio.
- Read Zionts’ “Rural Nebraska Dialysis Unit Closes Despite the State’s $219M in Rural Health Funding.”