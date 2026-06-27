KFF Health News On Air

Reporters Talk Through FDA Sunscreen Move and Closure of Rural Dialysis Clinics

June 27, 2026

KFF Health News freelance contributor Michael Scaturro discussed the FDA’s new approval of a sunscreen chemical on Science Friday on June 19.

KFF Health News South Dakota correspondent Arielle Zionts discussed the closure of dialysis clinics in rural Nebraska on The Daily Yonder’s Yonder Radio on June 18.

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KFF Health News On AirRural HealthFDANebraska

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