It’s Open Enrollment Season. Hear Reporters Discuss ACA Sign-Ups, High Costs, and More.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby joined WBUR’s Here & Now on Nov. 11 to discuss how a fraud crackdown is making Affordable Care Act open enrollment more difficult. Appleby also discussed the expected rise in premiums, deductibles, and copays for Medicare and employer-based healthcare plans on WVXU’s Cincinnati Edition on Nov. 9.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, joined CBS News 24/7’s Mornings on Nov. 11 to discuss how the U.S. may lose its measles elimination status, with cases this year more than doubling the 2025 total.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed rising healthcare costs Nov. 6 on The Georgia Health Report, from WUGA.

Read “The Cost of Healthcare Is Hitting America Where It Hurts: The Wallet,” by Rayasam and Sam Whitehead.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed ACA enrollment on KJZZ’s The Show on Nov. 6. Rovner also discussed healthcare and the midterm elections on the Commonwealth Fund’s The Dose on Oct. 30.