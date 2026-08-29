With Midterms Looming, Journalists Consider Measles, Food Recalls, and Obamacare

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed fatal measles cases on CBS News 24/7’s Mornings on Aug. 26. Gounder fact-checked Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz’s comments about vaccines and drug prices on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Aug. 24. She also discussed food recalls this summer on CBS News 24/7’s The Takeout With Major Garrett on Aug. 24.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed kindergarten vaccination rates on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show on Aug. 25.

KFF Health News contributor Mark Kreidler discussed the use of artificial intelligence for Medicaid reenrollment on KVPR’s Central Valley Daily on Aug. 24.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed the state of the Affordable Care Act on Vox’s Today, Explained podcast on Aug. 24.

KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins discussed the importance of healthcare policy in upcoming elections on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Aug. 21.