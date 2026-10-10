Journalists Go Behind Health Headlines From Georgia, Michigan, and Russia

KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau discussed the use of antipsychotic drugs in sedating dementia patients on Michigan Public’s Stateside on Oct. 6.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the death of a lab researcher in Russia who was studying the plague on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Oct. 5.

KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins discussed how healthcare costs and other economic challenges are being received by rural voters on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Oct. 2.