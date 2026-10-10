Journalists Go Behind Health Headlines From Georgia, Michigan, and Russia
KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau discussed the use of antipsychotic drugs in sedating dementia patients on Michigan Public’s Stateside on Oct. 6.
- Click here to hear Rau on Stateside, starting at 31:11.
- Read Rau’s “Drugs Are Widely Used To Sedate Dementia Patients. Her Sons Wanted To Keep Her Off Them.”
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the death of a lab researcher in Russia who was studying the plague on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Oct. 5.
KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins discussed how healthcare costs and other economic challenges are being received by rural voters on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Oct. 2.
- Click here to hear Lumpkins on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read “Economic Frustration Tests Trump’s Standing With Rural Voters, New KFF-AP Poll Finds,” by Sarah Jane Tribble and The Associated Press.