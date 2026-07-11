Journalists Discuss Raw-Milk Marketing, Extreme Heat, Opioid Settlement Spending
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the health risks of consuming raw milk and an outbreak of infant botulism linked to recalled formula on CBS News’ CBS Mornings and CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on July 7. Gounder also discussed allegations about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s oversight of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on CBS Mornings on July 6.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss raw milk on CBS Mornings.
- Click here to watch Gounder on The Daily Report.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss Kennedy and the CDC on CBS Mornings.
KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins discussed extreme heat in Georgia on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on July 3.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed strategically directing opioid settlement money to support long-term impact during the National League of Cities’ June 25 webinar “Sustaining the Work: Strategically Leveraging Opioid Settlement Funds.”
- Click here to watch Pattani on the webinar (starting ~27:00).
- Read KFF Health News’ ongoing series “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash.”