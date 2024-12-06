Donate
Dental Nightmares
A medical scan highlighting jaw implants in a patient's skull.

Dental Nightmares

Dentists Are Pulling ‘Healthy’ and Treatable Teeth To Profit From Implants, Experts Warn

November 1, 2024

Americans are getting dental implants more than ever — and at costs reaching tens of thousands of dollars. Experts worry some dentists have lost sight of the soul of dentistry: preserving and fixing teeth.

The Horrors of TMJ: Chronic Pain, Metal Jaws, and Futile Treatments

April 4, 2024

TMJ disorders affect as many as 1 in 10 Americans and yet remain poorly understood and ineffectively treated. Many common treatments used by dentists lack scientific evidence.

‘A Bottomless Pit’: How Out-of-Pocket TMJ Costs Drive Patients Into Debt

July 11, 2024

Millions of Americans suffer from temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, disorders. The high cost and poor insurance coverage of TMJ care can bury patients in debt even as the treatments do more harm than good.

FDA Said It Never Inspected Dental Lab That Made Controversial AGGA Device

By Brett Kelman and Anna Werner, CBS News, 

May 13, 2024

Johns Dental Laboratories stopped making the Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance last year after a KFF Health News-CBS News investigation into allegations of patient harm. The company had “never” reported any complaints about its products to the FDA, according to the agency.

A photo of a woman with mangled teeth smiling next to an image of an AGGA device.

‘AGGA’ Inventor Testifies His Dental Device Was Not Meant for TMJ or Sleep Apnea

By Brett Kelman and Anna Werner, CBS News, 

December 22, 2023

The FDA and Department of Justice are investigating the Anterior Growth Guidance Appliance, or “AGGA.” TMJ and sleep apnea patients have filed lawsuits alleging the device harmed them. Its inventor now says the AGGA was never meant for these ailments.

A photo shows a man walking outside as a reporter holds a microphone in front of him.

Feds Launch Criminal Investigation Into ‘AGGA’ Dental Device and Its Inventor

By Brett Kelman and Anna Werner, CBS News, 

April 12, 2023

KFF Health News and CBS News recently reported that multiple lawsuits allege the device has led to grievous injuries to patients’ mouths, resulting in loss of teeth.

FDA Evaluates ‘Safety Concerns’ Over Dental Devices Featured in KHN-CBS Investigation

By Anna Werner, CBS News and Brett Kelman, 

March 31, 2023

A KHN and CBS News investigation found that a dental appliance called the AGGA has been used by more than 10,000 patients, and multiple lawsuits allege it has caused grievous harm to patients.

This Dental Device Was Sold to Fix Patients’ Jaws. Lawsuits Claim It Wrecked Their Teeth.

By Brett Kelman and Anna Werner, CBS News, 

March 1, 2023

A dental device called AGGA has been used on about 10,000 patients without FDA approval or proof that it works. In lawsuits, patients report irreparable harm. The AGGA’s inventor and manufacturer have denied all liability in court.

Two photos are shown side by side. The left is of a young woman playing a clarinet at a concert. The right is of the same woman showing her misaligned teeth.

Brett Kelman
Anna Werner

Eric Harkleroad
Lydia Zuraw
Oona Tempest
Lynne Shallcross
David Hicks

John Hillkirk
Kelly Johnson