Readers Wrestle With Healthcare Inequalities and Want a Word With Congress

Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names.

Imbalance of Power — And Healthcare

Why can members of Congress remain on full taxpayer-funded salaries during prolonged medical absences while millions of working Americans cannot afford to get sick? (Kennedy, Oz Contend Fraud Crackdown, Not Skyrocketing Prices, Led Millions To Leave Obamacare, Aug. 3.) Sen. Mitch McConnell’s current extended medical absence brings that disparity into sharp focus. He has missed dozens of Senate votes while continuing to receive his $174,000 taxpayer-funded salary.

Meanwhile, I have a friend who works two jobs and still cannot afford her mortgage and utilities without a roommate. She does not even have basic medical insurance. She earns too much to qualify for government assistance but not enough to comfortably afford insurance along with the basic cost of living. What happens if she gets seriously ill?

She doesn’t have the luxury of taking months off to recover while her income continues. She could lose her income, her home, and everything she has worked for simply because she got sick. Yet she is one of the taxpayers providing that financial security to members of Congress.

McConnell’s situation is particularly striking because of his long legislative history of opposing or limiting federal family and medical leave protections.

If continuing someone’s income while they recover from a serious illness is reasonable and humane when that person is a member of Congress, why isn’t it reasonable and humane for the Americans paying their salaries?

Americans should not face financial ruin because they get sick while their elected representatives enjoy protections unavailable to the people they serve.

— Ruth Bower; Salem, Oregon

Hospice Saga Hits Home

I could really have used the information in the article “My Husband Was Kicked Out of Hospice for Dying Too Slowly” (Aug. 14) before it happened to me. I was notified on a Monday morning by my husband’s residential hospice agency that I needed to find a new place for him ASAP, and “here’s a list of places.” I asked what it would cost for him to stay a day or two — saying I would pay it myself, just tell me how much. They didn’t. So I got on the phone, and it was a hectic and horrifying day calling around for a new place.

My husband had been home twice between hospital stays, had fallen both times, requiring me to call 911, and then he was rehospitalized. I’m 64, and there was no way I could lift my 300-pound husband if he fell again. Even a half-dozen firefighters had trouble.

I spent most of his final day calling hospice agencies, and a representative from one even showed up to visit (uninvited and unexpected). It was scary how little oversight or medical professionalism there was. His life ended about 7 p.m. that evening. We had already stopped his pacemaker a few days before.

I will never forget or forgive that I wasted my last day with him because he was not dying quickly enough for the hospice. He never saw a doctor once he enrolled in hospice. There are great nurses in hospice — I’ve met a few — but there are a lot of places for which this is just an easy revenue stream, and they seem to be in it just for the money.

— Debbie Bond; Corpus Christi, Texas

On Improving the Hospice Experience

Thank you for publishing the article on hospice. As a hospice clinician and leader who has been providing hospice education for over 20 years, I, too, continue to see the need for increased awareness around hospice in our communities. This story is similar to many I have recently collected from families who are searching online, using AI tools that fall short of accuracy, and expressing they are overwhelmed.

As the article states, they were given a list of hospices to pick from; that is common and can be a major cause of panic for families. The article provides nice tips on choosing a hospice, but there is so much more to it. Picking a hospice that aligns with your values is a good first step, but we cannot overlook the idea that people and families need help walking this journey, help with exploring their care goals and wishes.

I recently took on a mission to enhance and make hospice education more accessible. In doing so, I launched an app, myHospice Companion, focused on helping people and families learn about hospice before they need it; what hospice is and how it works, when they are ready; and what to understand and expect, all the way to the end. Two important articles were posted this year: a recent one entitled “The Hospice Conversation Starts Too Late,” by Kurt Merkelz, and a staggering article published by Hospice News about how the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services could save $1.5 billion annually if hospice were elected just five days sooner.

The data supports that people and families are looking for reliable sources of education. However, the hospice industry as a whole has focused on providing that information once someone is admitted, which is too late.

Educational leaders in our communities need to work together to enhance end-of-life knowledge. Our mission is to give them a tool to make a meaningful impact.

— Jason Kimbrel; Columbus, Ohio

Common Ground: The Height of Folly?

Whoever is investigating common ground between the major political parties (KFF Health News’ series “Common Ground”) clearly isn’t interviewing or polling Republican members of Congress — although there are probably a few Democrats in Congress who’ve gone along with making cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, who don’t want to tax the rich more to keep the Social Security trust funds solvent, and who would never, ever vote for national healthcare systems similar to any of those in Western Europe or the Scandinavian nations.

I’ve yet to read that any members of Congress have seriously analyzed how nations with “universal” healthcare coverage manage such a system, and how much it would cost to implement in the United States. That demonstrates that neither party is truly committed to finding a better way to provide healthcare for all of us.

Too many GOP members of Congress have, for many years, tried to privatize Medicare (with some success), cater to healthcare insurers, and in every way demonstrate that they do not share what’s supposedly a general concern: improving the healthcare system in the U.S. and improving access for anyone not superwealthy to good quality healthcare. They should not only be making it more affordable, but making pre-med training and obtaining a doctor or nurse practitioner degree far, far, far more affordable than good programs for obtaining those degrees currently are.

We also need to pay registered nurses better than what they are being paid now, and support the National Science Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, et al., so that the U.S. continues to conduct medical research and fund the FDA so it can actually regulate the drug industry. We need an affordable drug system, too. Again, too many people in the U.S. can’t afford drugs that are affordable in other nations.

There’s no way the GOP in Congress will fix this. Republican presidents, from Ronald Reagan to the present, could’ve done so and did not. That the GOP has managed to propagandize so many people on vaccines, and toleration of increasingly expensive and poor-quality healthcare (and less access), just goes to show how many in the U.S. seem willing to effectively sabotage their lives — and the lives of their children.

— Susan Hogg; Newport, Oregon

Monopolies Hurt Healthcare Providers, Too

I am a recently retired health executive. I just read the article “Same Knee Surgery, Twice the Price: Hospital Monopolies Push Up Healthcare Costs” (Aug. 10). I loved the article. Very well written. Based on my experience, it is completely accurate. Well done.

However, you omitted a critical factor. During my approximately 40-year healthcare career, I saw the competitive landscape among health insurance companies shrink incredibly. One cannot discuss “merger mania” among hospitals and other medical institutions without acknowledging the negative impact that consolidation of health insurance carriers has had on the industry.

While the article made great points, it failed to articulate the effect insurance carrier consolidation has on healthcare providers’ bottom lines and their ability to negotiate reasonable fees. Your readers deserve to hear a balanced story.

— Quinten Davis; Randallstown, Maryland

Healthcare Students Clutching at Straws

Benjamin Pinckney’s story about the new federal student loan caps upending his dream of becoming a physician assistant is one that many students and prospective students unfortunately know all too well (“He Dreamed of Becoming a Physician Assistant. New Loan Rules May Thwart Him,” June 30). I’m a nurse practitioner and educator myself, and federal student loans were instrumental in my own educational journey. I might not be where I am today without them.

There are many bright, aspiring individuals seeking to become nurses to serve our nation’s growing patient needs. Yet the new federal loan caps have the healthcare workforce clutching at straws, as many students question their ability to pursue higher education. While the goal of lowering the cost of education is worthwhile, the rule risks forcing nursing students to choose between drowning in private, high-interest loans and abandoning their educational goals entirely. Either way, it will weaken our healthcare workforce at a time when the United States is expected to face worsening shortages of advanced practice providers and nursing faculty.

Just consider a few key data points: Demand for advanced practice nurses is projected to grow by 36%, much faster than the 3% average growth for all occupations. Over 1 million nurses are expected to retire by 2030, far outpacing the projected number of new nurse graduates. And 7.2% of faculty seats across the nation currently sit vacant, with about 81% of open positions requiring advanced degrees.

Fewer students can afford nursing education. Combined with fewer opportunities for clinical educators to pursue the advanced training needed to prepare future professionals, that equals a reduced ability of the nation’s healthcare system to meet Americans’ demand for high-quality care.

For now, the healthcare workforce is relieved that the rule has been paused in the courts. Looking ahead, we must actively work not only to control graduate education costs but also expand educational opportunities by championing legislation that designates advanced nursing degrees as professional degrees. Students who wish to become nurse educators and advanced practice registered nurses should be able to secure the federal financial aid they need, which is why legislation like the Nursing Is a Professional Degree Act, the Clarity in Professional Degree Act, and the Professional Student Degree Act are all so important.

I urge Congress to listen to stories like Pinckney’s and to the countless aspiring nurses across the nation who want to pursue careers that will strengthen our healthcare system but are being held back by loan policies that stand between qualified students and the workforce our country urgently needs.

— Lorie Hacker; Bargersville, Indiana

Rural Healthcare Needs AI That Earns Its Place

Rural patients’ skepticism of artificial intelligence raises an important point (“Patients Wary of Governments, Companies Pushing AI as a Rural Healthcare Solution,” Aug. 11). At this point, there’s not a “should” around AI adoption. It’s more about whether the technology can demonstrate enough value to earn the trust of patients and clinicians.

AI can and will help rural health systems facing staffing shortages, financial pressure, and limited technology resources. But the most meaningful opportunities may initially be behind the scenes. Reducing documentation burden, streamlining referrals, improving scheduling, and automating repetitive administrative work can give clinicians something rural communities urgently need: more time to care for patients.

That’s very different from asking patients to replace a trusted relationship with an AI avatar or chatbot.

Healthcare leaders should resist measuring success by how many AI tools they deploy or how many people use them. Rural AI investments should be judged by outcomes. Did clinicians save time? Did patients get appointments sooner? Did the technology reduce costs, improve efficiency, improve access, or produce better clinical results?

Because many AI tools have been developed using data and infrastructure from large health systems, rural organizations also need rigorous evaluation, strong governance, and reliable data before scaling them.

Patient skepticism is not an obstacle to innovation. It reminds us that technology earns trust through results. If AI gives rural clinicians more capacity to deliver human care — and health systems can prove it does — it can become part of the solution without pretending to be the solution itself.

— Jason Griffin; Missouri City, Texas