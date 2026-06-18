Sandwiched Between Caring for Kids and Aging Parents? Reach Out for Resources

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Being a family caregiver is hard work. On June 17, KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony joined WAMU’s Health Hub to discuss her experience with parenting while also caring for aging parents. Listen in as she shares tips for other members of the “sandwich generation.”

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This story also ran on WAMU. It can be republished for free.

Are you juggling the responsibilities of raising children and having aging parents?

Navigating that role can come with new responsibilities, stressors, and unexpected expenses, but claiming the caregiver identity can help. Researchers have found that people who identify as caregivers are more likely to use support services and feel a sense of community with others.

KFF Health News correspondent Cara Anthony joined WAMU’s Health Hub on June 17 to share her experiences as a parent with aging parents.