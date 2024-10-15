20% Of US Adults Say They Feel Lonely On A Daily Basis

The Gallup survey did not ask respondents why they were feeling that way. It's the highest rate over the past two years but lower than the 25% peak during the pandemic years. Also: facing dementia alone, addressing gambling addiction in Massachusetts, co-responder programs in Colorado, and more.

ABC News: 1 In 5 US Adults Reports Daily Loneliness: Gallup

One in five U.S. adults reports feeling lonely on a daily basis, according to a new Gallup survey. It's the highest rate of reported loneliness in the past two years. The figure is up slightly from earlier this year, when 17% to 18% of survey respondents reported feeling a lack of social connection, but it's lower than the peak of 25% of respondents who reported feeling lonely during the three-year stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2021. (Neporent, 10/15)

KFF Health News: Millions Of Aging Americans Are Facing Dementia By Themselves

In a health care system that assumes older adults have family caregivers to help them, those facing dementia by themselves often fall through the cracks. (Graham, 10/15)

In other mental health news —

The Boston Globe: State To Make $3.1 Million In Grants To Combat Gambling Addiction

It’s never been easier to gamble in Massachusetts, and state health officials are hoping an infusion of funds to community-based groups will help combat problem gambling and addiction, as well as encourage young people to keep their money in their pockets instead of spending it on wagers or lottery tickets. The state Department of Health last week announced $3.1 million in grants to support a pair of programs focused on youth gambling prevention and staff development for outpatient substance use and gambling treatment programs. (Stoico, 10/12)

The Boston Globe: Survivors, Relatives Of Victims In Lewiston Shooting Signal Intent To Pursue Claims Against Army

A group of 100 survivors and families of victims of the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting signaled their intent Tuesday to pursue claims against the US Army, the Defense Department, and a New York military hospital, alleging that officials were negligent in failing to respond to warnings that an Army reservist had threatened to commit violence. (Hilliard, 10/15)

CBS News: A Year Later, Traverse Academy In Aurora Still Helping Students Facing Mental Health Crises

It's been almost a year since the nation's first mental health treatment facility operated by a school district opened in Aurora. Since then, dozens of Cherry Creek School students facing mental health crises have attended Traverse Academy. About a year later, a local parent says the facility helped turn his daughter's life around, and the school's principal is highlighting some of the work that's been done since opening. (Portillo, 10/14)

CBS News: Colorado Co-Responder Programs Aim To Bridge Gaps With Mental Health Crisis Responses

Co-responders have been a staple in the Wheat Ridge community since 2017. That's when the city partnered with Jefferson Center Mental Health to aid officers on crisis calls. Denver County has the STAR program that works the same way. "Having a mental health professional that can attend these mental health or crisis calls, they're able to give a different perspective," said Bonnie Collins, a social worker that is a director with Jefferson Center. "They have training on that." (Haubner, 10/14)

CBS News: Lawsuit Alleges Social Media Giants Exacerbating Native American Youth Mental Health Crisis

A lawsuit accusing social media companies of harming the mental health of Native American youth is front and center in a courtroom on Monday. The 164-page suit against Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms was filed earlier this year by several tribal nations, including Minnesota's Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and two other tribes in the Dakotas. (Le, 10/14)

The Washington Post: How A ‘Climate Of Chaos’ Went Unchecked At Maryland’s Max-Security Psych Hospital

A Washington Post investigation found that officials didn’t act on staff complaints about facility violence, which culminated in a patient brawl, rape and death. (Mettler, 10/15)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription