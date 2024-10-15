- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
Millions of Aging Americans Are Facing Dementia by Themselves
California Hospitals Scramble on Earthquake Retrofits as State Limits Extensions
Journalists Talk Obesity, Oximeters, and Severe Weather's Impact on Public Health
Political Cartoon: 'Super Sick Mario?'
Environmental Health And Storms
Health Systems Face New Challenges In The Wake Of Hurricane Milton
In a health care system that assumes older adults have family caregivers to help them, those facing dementia by themselves often fall through the cracks. (Judith Graham, 10/15)
California legislators for years have granted extensions on a 1994 law requiring hospitals to retrofit their buildings to withstand earthquakes. Gov. Gavin Newsom in September vetoed an extension for all hospitals but signed a bill granting relief to rural and “distressed” hospitals and some others. (Annie Sciacca, 10/15)
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in recent weeks to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (10/12)
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Super Sick Mario?'" by Scott Hilburn.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHAT AILS US
Politics, greed make
a necessity – health care –
costly, hard to get.
- Jim Howe
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
If you are in the D.C. metro area, join us Oct. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. E.T. for a live taping of KFF Health News’ What the Health podcast. KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner and her panel of health policy and political experts will discuss the health implications of the upcoming election. Click here for more information or to RSVP. (Registration begins at 11 a.m.)
Medicare Open Enrollment Kicks Off: Be Aware Of Plan Changes For 2025
Enrollment in a 2025 Medicare plan opened for beneficiaries today. News outlets focus on an array of changes that could lead to "benefit disruption" which consumers should know about, in particular around Medicare Advantage choices and the prescription payment plan.
CNN:
Changes In Store For Medicare Advantage As Open Enrollment Starts
Attention, Medicare Advantage enrollees: It’s a good idea to review your plans during open enrollment, which begins Tuesday, so you don’t get caught by surprise next year. Although the swiftly growing market remains stable overall, insurers are making a flurry of changes that could leave some senior citizens hunting for new policies, paying more out of pocket or getting skimpier supplemental benefits. (Luhby, 10/14)
CNBC:
Medicare Open Enrollment Lets Retirees Shop For New Health-Care Coverage
However, just 30% of people on Medicare review their options every year, according to research from KFF, a provider of health policy research. “Every year, it makes sense to compare coverage options, because people’s needs change from one year to the next, and also plans make changes,” said Tricia Neuman, executive director for the program on Medicare policy at KFF. “Doing these comparisons can make a big difference in terms of coverage and costs,” she said. (Konish, 10/14)
Modern Healthcare:
How The 2025 Medicare Advantage Ratings Might Affect Enrollment
The monetary consequences of sinking Medicare Advantage star ratings are real, and insurers have taken risky steps to steady their finances by tweaking plan design for next year that may or may not pay off. Yet market leaders UnitedHealthcare and Humana are likely to remain at the top of the heap. Competitors from national carriers such as CVS Health subsidiary Aetna and Elevance Health to regional insurers such as Highmark Health and Florida Blue will split the remainder. (Tepper, 10/14)
TheStreet:
Medicare Costs For Retired Americans Soon To See Major Changes
But it's Medicare Part D — the cost of prescription medications — that will see premiums rise by significant amounts in eight states for 2025. (Quiggle, 10/14)
Fortune:
Medicare Prescription Payment Plan: Who Should And Shouldn’t Sign Up
There’s one question people over 65 will need to answer for the first time during Medicare Open Enrollment (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7): Should I sign up for the optional, new, and little-known Medicare Prescription Payment Plan for 2025? Like so many things about Medicare, making the decision is not simple. (Eisenberg, 10/14)
Axios:
Big Vials Of Alzheimer's Drug Could Cost Medicare $336M
Medicare could be throwing away as much as $336 million worth of a costly Alzheimer's drug each year because the size of vials is too big, UCLA researchers estimate. The findings, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, add to questions around the coverage of Leqembi, an infusable $26,500-a-year drug that's only available in single-use 500- and 200-milligram vials. (Goldman, 10/15)
With Employer Insurance Costs Spiking, Workers Will Feel The Pinch
From premium cost increases to limits in doctor access, news outlets examine the ways that employers may modify their offered health insurance plans to adjust for the big bump in costs they are feeling from insurers.
The Wall Street Journal:
Health Costs And Flat Raises Are Set To Squeeze Paychecks
Paychecks are set for a big squeeze next year. Merit raises in 2025 are projected to remain largely flat, with an average bump of 3.3%, according to a new survey of more than 1,100 companies by benefits advisory firm Mercer. Meanwhile, the cost of employer-provided health insurance, which rose 7% in 2024 for a second straight year, is likely to rise again. Companies’ total health-benefit cost for an employee is expected to increase an average of 5.8% in 2025, according to a separate Mercer survey. (Smith, 10/14)
CNBC:
Health-Care Costs Hit Post-Pandemic High. Open Enrollment Moves Can Help
About 165 million Americans get their health insurance through work, and yet most don’t spend much time considering what their employer is offering in the way of benefits and what it will cost. In fact, employees only spent about 45 minutes a year, on average, deciding which benefit options suit them best, a report from Aon found. Open enrollment season, which typically runs through early December, is an opportunity to take a closer look at what’s at stake. And, for starters, costs are going way up. (Dickler, 10/14)
AP:
Expect Employers To Get More Picky About Who You See For Care
A health care spending surge looms in the new year, and Business Group on Health is helping employers understand it. The nonprofit found in a recent survey that large employers expect the cost to treat patients will jump nearly 8% next year before they make coverage changes to address it. That’s the highest growth rate in a decade. (Murphy, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
Are High Deductible Health Insurance Plans A Good Deal For You?
One of the biggest shake-ups in recent years is the growth of high deductible plans, which offer lower monthly premiums but require consumers to pay most initial medical costs out of pocket before the plan’s coverage kicks in. While their cheaper premiums may look like a bargain, consumers risk paying much more if they have unexpected illnesses or failed to budget well for more routine care. Here’s what you need to know when it’s time to choose a health insurance plan. (Dooley Young, 10/14)
Politico:
How ‘Green’ Inhalers Could Evade Biden’s Drug Pricing Legacy
President Joe Biden’s career-defining victories over Big Pharma — reforming Medicare to lower prices and capping inhaler costs for millions of Americans with lung disease — are facing an unlikely threat: drug companies going green. Drug companies are taking advantage of a global climate treaty to boost profits. The treaty, signed by some 120 countries nearly a decade ago, is now providing inhaler makers with a golden escape hatch from Biden’s reforms that could earn them hundreds of millions of dollars annually. (Wittenberg, 10/14)
After Releasing Her Own Health Summary, Harris Challenges Trump To Follow Suit
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is reported to be in "excellent" health, according to a letter from her doctor released Saturday. A group of over 230 medical professionals also wants the 78-year-old Republican nominee to release his full medical records.
Los Angeles Times:
Doctor Deems Harris In 'Excellent Health.' Her Team Aims To Contrast With Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” required to serve as president, her doctor said in a letter released Saturday that summarizes her medical history and status. Dr. Joshua Simmons, an Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was “unremarkable.” (Superville, 10/12)
CBS News:
More Than 230 Doctors And Health Care Providers Call On Trump To Release Medical Records
More than 230 doctors, nurses and health care professionals, most of whom are backing Vice President Kamala Harris, are calling on former President Donald Trump to release his medical records, arguing that he should be transparent about his health "given his advancing age." "Trump is falling concerningly short of any standard of fitness for office and displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity," the 238 signatories wrote in a letter dated Oct. 13 and first obtained by CBS News. "In the limited opportunities we can examine his behavior, he's providing a deeply concerning snapshot." (Navarro, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
JD Vance’s Mom Got Health Coverage Under Trump — By Using Obamacare
Donald Trump’s running mate has hit on a new strategy to defend the GOP’s oft-criticized health-care record: talk about his own family’s experience. “Members of my family actually got private health insurance, at least, for the first time … under Donald Trump’s leadership,” Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said at this month’s vice-presidential debate, repeating a line he has used on the stump. ... Vance was referring to his mother, who purchased private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace run by Ohio after she overcame substance-abuse challenges, became financially stable and subsequently made too much money to remain on Medicaid, a campaign spokesman told The Washington Post. (Diamond and Stanley-Becker, 10/12)
The Washington Post:
Health Issues Motivating Black Women Voters For Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris, now on the presidential campaign trail, is making inroads with a key voting bloc: Black women, who are rallying behind her because of her work on issues such as preserving abortion access, curbing gun violence and reducing maternal deaths. (Armour and Beard, 10/14)
NPR:
Harris, Trump Campaigns Court Native American Voters That Could Help In Tight Race
Both parties are ramping up their efforts to court Native American voters in the final stretch to Election Day. This demographic could swing the election results in several closely divided states like Arizona. Native Health, an urban Indian health center, has held several voter registration events across the Grand Canyon state in the run-up to the election. ... President Biden only won Arizona in 2020 by about 10,000 votes — less than a 1% margin — in a state where Native Americans make up 5% of the population. (Bustillo, 10/14)
CNBC:
Trump Or Harris? 2024 Stakes For America's Businesses
Both Harris and Trump have called for sweeping changes to the costly, complicated and entrenched U.S. health-care system of doctors, insurers, drug manufacturers and middlemen, which costs the nation more than $4 trillion a year. Despite spending more on health care than any other wealthy country, the U.S. has the lowest life expectancy at birth, the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases and the highest maternal and infant death rates, according to the Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group. (Son and Constantino, 10/14)
AP:
Voters With Disabilities Are Feeling Ignored By Presidential Candidates
The disabled voting bloc is growing as the U.S. population ages, but voters and advocates say the hurdles that make people feel excluded from the electoral process aren’t being addressed. That ranges from inaccessible campaign materials to former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris seldomly mentioning how issues like COVID-19 impact the disability community, as well as Trump making a statement at a rally last month that advocacy groups considered discriminatory. (Hunter and Alexander, 10/14)
Trump Says National Abortion Ban Is 'Off The Table' For Now
Meanwhile, Florida's Office of Election Crimes and Security says it has found "fraudulent petitions" used to get abortion measure on the ballot. Also, the American Hospital Association urges a federal appeals court to allow exceptions to the Idaho abortion ban to save women's lives.
The Hill:
Trump Says National Abortion Ban Is ‘Off The Table,’ But ‘We’ll See What Happens’
Former President Trump said Sunday that a national abortion ban is “off the table,” but he left the door open on the conversation by saying “we’ll see what happens.” “Let me just tell you, I think that it’s something that’s off the table now, because I did something that everybody has wanted to do, I was able to get it back to the states,” Trump said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” (Irwin, 10/13)
AP:
Florida Government Finds Fault With Abortion Ballot Measure Over Ads And Petitions
Separately, on Friday, the Office of Election Crimes and Security issued a report claiming a “large number of forged signatures or fraudulent petitions” were submitted to get the question on the ballot. The state also announced a $328,000 fine against the ballot-measure group. The campaign director for the group says that the campaign has been “above board” and that the state government is acting improperly to try to defeat the amendment. (Mulvihill, 10/14)
Tallahassee Democrat:
Abortion Fight: Florida Official Hit With Elections Fraud Complaint
A Palm Beach County attorney has filed an elections fraud complaint against a top Florida health official, alleging he has illegally used his position to try to tank the state's abortion access ballot measure. (Soule, 10/14)
Reuters:
American Hospital Association Urges 9th Circuit To Limit Idaho Abortion Ban In Emergencies
The American Hospital Association has urged a federal appeals court to stop Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban in cases where doctors believe abortion is needed to save a pregnant woman's life or prevent serious harm. The AHA, along with the Association of American Medical Colleges, a medical school and teaching hospital group, and America's Essential Hospitals, which represents hospitals serving low-income communities, said in an amicus brief on Friday that the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should find that a federal law requiring hospitals that receive federal funds to provide certain emergency care takes precedence over the state ban. Otherwise, it said, patients could be endangered. (Pierson, 10/14)
NBC News:
Crisis Pregnancy Center's Forms Give Rare Insight Into Anti-Abortion Practices
A free family planning center in Twin Falls, Idaho, asks its visitors for sensitive, private information, including nonmedical questions about religion and financial status, according to documents obtained by NBC News. While the Sage Women’s Center promises to protect the information of its clients, it isn’t bound by medical privacy laws and may be misleading women who are coping with unplanned pregnancies, consumer advocates say. (Brooks, 10/13)
Stat:
Yes On Abortion, No On Tester? A Democratic Senator’s Struggle Underscores His Party’s Conundrum
Montana's role as a safe haven for abortion care in the rural West is at stake in November's election. (Owermohle, 10/14)
The Atlantic:
Human Embryo Models Are Raising Deep Ethical Questions
The little clump of cells looked almost like a human embryo. Created from stem cells, without eggs, sperm, or a womb, the embryo model had a yolk sac and a proto-placenta, resembling a state that real human embryos reach after approximately 14 days of development. It even secreted hormones that turned a drugstore pregnancy test positive. To Jacob Hanna’s expert eye, the model wasn’t perfect—more like a rough sketch. It had no chance of developing into an actual baby. (Brown, 10/8)
Environmental Health And Storms
Health Systems Face New Challenges In The Wake Of Hurricane Milton
Hospitals have been tested this month after back-to-back hurricanes, causing them to reevaluate what it means to be prepared. Meanwhile, water shortages and sewage leaks raise fears of potential spikes in illnesses and disease, and lead to some health services being cut.
Axios:
Hurricanes Set New Normal For Hospital Disaster Prep
Back-to-back superstorms have tested health systems' ability to turn tabletop crisis exercises into reality on a dime as they raced to keep their facilities operational in the face of dangerous storm surges. (Reed, 10/15)
USA Today:
Hurricane's Hidden Impact: Infections, Chronic Illness
Hospitals like Mission need potable water for staff to sanitize equipment, clean wounds and simply wash their hands with soap. Other facilities − such as Asheville's Planned Parenthood clinic and local birthing centers − were forced to cut key health services because they didn't have running water. The surrounding community has been battling an array of public health challenges in the aftermath of the historic deluge in late September, including residents' risk of being exposed to sewage, toxic industrial waste and mosquito-borne illnesses. (Cuevas, 10/15)
Bloomberg:
Hurricane Milton’s Floodwaters Hide A Dirty Secret: Sewage
Hurricane Milton may have dissipated over the Atlantic Ocean, but the floodwaters it left across Florida still pose a major risk to human health and safety. Even though the risk of drowning or getting injured in rising, fast-moving water is past, standing water remains treacherous to navigate and likely harbors dangerous diseases. Walking in it should be avoided at all costs, government officials and health experts warn. (Hirji, 10/12)
WUFT:
'Nowhere Else To Go': Older Adults Struggle To Recover From Back-To-Back Hurricanes
Gulf Coast citizens 65 and older have had a difficult time after heavy hits from Helene and Milton. Many live in retirement communities with manufactured homes, which are easily destroyed during storms. (Williams, 10/14)
On Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in North Carolina —
North Carolina Health News:
Food Bank Bounces Back From Helene
The staff of the Asheville-based Manna Foodbank tried their best to prepare for Hurricane Helene. Workers at the nonprofit’s primary distribution site just feet from the Swannanoa River moved tens of thousands of food items onto tall shelves ahead of the storm’s arrival. The shelves, they thought, would be high enough to protect the food if the building flooded. But after the storm’s catastrophic lurch through western North Carolina, the region’s largest and most wide-reaching food bank was almost fully submerged in rippling waves of brown water. Its stockpile of food, now more badly needed than ever, was gone. (Baxley, 10/15)
CNN:
What We Know About The FEMA Efforts In Western North Carolina
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has resumed door-to-door neighborhood outreaches in some areas afflicted by Hurricane Helene as one man is accused of making a threat against its employees. Amid reports of militia involvement, the agency told CNN it was the subject of several threats and the alleged threat from the man later arrested was the main one it was aware of when it decided to pull back on outreach. (Almasy, 10/15)
Helene-Hampered Baxter Begins Bringing In IV Solutions From Abroad
The medical supply company is leaning on its plants in Canada, China, Ireland, and the U.K. to shore up reserves hurt by flooding of its North Carolina plant.
Crain's Chicago Business:
Baxter Starts Importing IV Fluid To Stem Shortage
While Baxter International cleans and restores a North Carolina medical supply plant that was damaged by Hurricane Helene, the Deerfield-based company is temporarily importing products from its manufacturing facilities in other countries to help stem hospital supply shortages. Baxter today provided more details on plans to import intravenous solution and dialysis products from sites in Canada, China, Ireland and the U.K., a move the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized Oct. 9. (Davis, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
IV Fluid Shortage Due To Hurricane Prompts Hospitals To Postpone Surgeries
Hospitals across the United States are reeling from a shortage of IV fluids after Hurricane Helene struck a major manufacturing plant in North Carolina, prompting some to postpone elective surgeries and others to conserve supply by restricting use. The Food and Drug Administration formally declared a shortage for three fluid products Friday, allowing some hospitals and facilities to manufacture their own supply. The FDA last week had allowed shipments of IV fluids from other countries. But complications make it difficult to immediately end the shortage. (Nirappil and Roubein, 10/14)
Bloomberg:
Baxter’s Post-Hurricane Fluid Shortage Limits Access To Home Dialysis
Baxter International Inc., one of the biggest makers of fluid used during home dialysis, asked health care providers to limit new patient sign-ups because of shortages caused by hurricane damage at its key manufacturing plant. Only children and other patients with specific medical needs should start home peritoneal dialysis for the time being, the company said in a statement Monday. It doesn’t know when it will be making enough of its fluid to resume taking new at-home patients normally, it said. (Swetlitz and Suvarna, 10/14)
CNBC:
Walgreens Says It Will Close 1,200 Stores By 2027, As Earnings Top Estimates
Walgreens on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales and adjusted profit that beat Wall Street’s expectations, as the company slashes costs in an attempt to steer itself out of a rough spot. The retail drugstore chain also said it plans to close roughly 1,200 stores over the next three years, which includes 500 in fiscal 2025 alone. The company said those closures will be “immediately accretive” to its adjusted earnings and free cash flow. (Constantino, 10/15)
Bloomberg:
CVS Exits Infusion Services, Closes Several Related Pharmacies
CVS Health Corp. is exiting its core infusion services business and plans to close or sell 29 related regional pharmacies over the coming months, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday. The company stopped taking new patients seeking antibiotics, drugs supporting muscular health, and intravenous nutrition services on Oct. 8, the spokesperson said. Core infusion services provide patients with medications that are administered intravenously. (Rutherford, 10/11)
NBC News:
Compounding Pharmacies Can Resume Making Tirzepatide As FDA Reconsiders Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration said in a court filing late Friday that it would allow pharmacists to continue making compounded versions of tirzepatide — the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s diabetes and weight loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound — while it reconsiders its decision to remove the drug from its nationwide shortage list. The surprise move is a major victory for compounding pharmacists and patients who were furious with the FDA after its announcement on Oct. 2 that the tirzepatide shortage was resolved. (Lovelace Jr., 10/14)
USA Today:
Diabetics Use Glucose Monitors. Should Non-Diabetics Use Them Too?
More and more people are talking abut the monitoring device, also known as CGM, for non-diabetics. But not everyone in the health field is so bullish on the prospects of CGMs for everyone, and they question whether digging in too much is worth the hassle. (Oliver, 10/14)
USA Today:
Report: US Calorie Intake Could Reduce By Trillions By 2030
A surge in the use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy play a role in a projected calorie intake decline of 10 trillion in U.S. adults by 2030, according to a new report. The U.S. total calorie consumption reduction marks the first since 1960s, according to a report by Impact Analytics published Oct 9. ... The AI-driven data group reported that by 2030, the average adult should consume 100 to 800 less kilocalories per year, leading to an around 10 trillion kilocalorie annual reduction in most U.S. adults. (Robledo, 10/14)
Former CEO Of Chicago Hospital Charged In $15M Embezzlement Scam
Several others, including Loretto Hospital's CFO, also have been charged in the scheme in which the administrators are accused of directing contracts to a particular businessman's companies and accepting bribes to do so. More industry news is about layoffs and health system financial woes.
Chicago Tribune:
Ex-Loretto Hospital CEO Charged In Embezzlement Scheme
The former CEO of Loretto Hospital has been charged in an embezzlement scheme that allegedly bilked millions of dollars from the small West Side safety-net hospital, even as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. George Miller, 73, was charged in a superseding indictment made public Friday with a single count of bribery conspiracy. An arraignment date has not been set. (Soglin, 10/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Blue Shield Of California To Lay Off 61 Employees Statewide
Blue Shield of California, a nonprofit health plan provider, is set to lay off 61 employees across the state, including in Oakland, just before the holiday season, according to regulatory filings. “Blue Shield of California is driven by its mission to provide access to quality health care that’s sustainably affordable for all,” the company said in a statement. “This includes reducing administrative costs, operating efficiently, and ensuring we have the right talent, skills, and capabilities in place. With that in mind and the economic headwinds we are now facing, we have decided to reduce our staff by 61 positions.” (Vaziri, 10/14)
Modern Healthcare:
BCBSA Antitrust Lawsuit Reaches $2.8B Tentative Settlement
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and its 33 member companies will pay $2.8 billion and change the way they operate under a tentative settlement reached with a collection of providers. The multipronged settlement would end a 12-year legal battle concerning allegations that the companies and the nonprofit association violated the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 by colluding to suppress competition and lower reimbursement. (Tepper, 10/14)
Bloomberg:
Clinical Care Medical Centers Operator MBMG Holding Files For Bankruptcy
The operator of Clinical Care Medical Centers, a Florida-based health system owned by Sun Capital Partners, has filed for bankruptcy and intends to sell the business to an affiliate of Humana Inc. MBMG Holding LLC filed Chapter 11 Sunday in Miami, attributing its financial troubles to Medicaid and Medicare-related changes that have cut into its revenue as well as rising costs following the Covid-19 pandemic which have stressed the health sector. (Randles, 10/14)
Laconia Daily Sun:
Doctors Raise Alarm Over Concord Hospital's Primary Care Cuts In Laconia
In the wake of the loss of three primary care physicians from Concord Hospital's Laconia Clinic, health care professionals in the Lakes Region say they’re worried about patient outcomes, and hospital officials have left them with more questions than answers. But hospital representatives assure the public there are no intentions of consolidating primary care to Concord. (Perry, 10/11)
NBC News:
Why Some Doctors See A Downside To Notifying Women About Dense Breasts
Mammogram studies show that almost half of women over age 40 have dense breasts. Going forward, women with dense breasts will be encouraged to talk to their doctors and told that “other imaging tests in addition to a mammogram may help find cancers.” Some health advocates argue that the notifications have oversimplified a complex issue. They argue that without clear, evidence-based instructions, women could be left scared, confused and frustrated. (Szabo, 10/12)
ABC News:
Indigenous Women Continue To Face Barriers To Breast Cancer Care, Report Finds
Nicole Hallingstad credits her cat, Rudy, with finding her breast cancer. ... Hallingstad, a member of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, faced profound barriers to breast cancer care that are shared by many American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) women. These barriers have contributed to growing disparities over the last three decades. "It's often really difficult to get to a qualified health care center that is close to the rural areas where so many of our people live," Hallingstad said. (Cobern and Parekh, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
Nutrition Should Play Bigger Role In Medical Training, Panel Asserts
A panel of experts identified 36 nutrition competencies for inclusion in undergraduate and graduate medical school and training in a new consensus statement in JAMA Network Open. The experts noted that diet is a strong behavioral influence on health risks and that “seven of the 10 leading causes of death in the US are directly affected by diet.” Yet, they wrote, nutrition is “limited or completely absent” from most medical education programs in the United States. (McMahan, 10/14)
Stat:
Study: Few Hospital Websites Post About LGBTQ+ Services Or Policies
When children’s hospitals around the country were subject to threats and harassment in 2022 over misconceptions about gender-affirming care services, many of them responded by stripping information about the care from their websites. Two years later, new research shows that few adult and children’s hospital websites share information about LGBTQ+ services and policies. (Gaffney, 10/14)
KFF Health News:
California Hospitals Scramble On Earthquake Retrofits As State Limits Extensions
More than half of the 410 hospitals in California have at least one building that likely wouldn’t be able to operate after a major earthquake hit their region, and with many institutions claiming they don’t have the money to meet a 2030 legal deadline for earthquake retrofits, the state is now granting relief to some while ramping up pressure on others to get the work done. (Sciacca, 10/15)
California Tests 5 More People For Bird Flu Amid Outbreak
USA Today:
Bird Flu: Five More Cases Suspected In California Amid Outbreak
Five more people who presumably contracted the bird flu are being tested amid outbreaks in California's dairy industry, health officials confirmed Monday. The five new possible positive cases are located in the state's Central Valley and are pending testing, according to the California Department of Health. There are total of six confirmed cases in the state as of Monday, the department said in a news release. (Robledo and Cuevas, 10/14)
USA Today:
Whooping Cough Cases Rise In 2024: Symptoms, Vaccine, Data
Whooping cough cases have jumped sharply year over year but remain in line with pre-pandemic numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. The CDC, which tracks whooping cough cases using a national surveillance system, noted that more than five times as many whooping cough cases have been reported this year as of Oct. 5, compared to the same time frame in 2023. The CDC reported 17,579 whooping cough cases in the U.S. through the week of Oct. 5. In October last year, that number was 3,962 – an increase of just over 13,600. (Martin, 10/14)
Houston Chronicle:
Galveston County Reports Increase In Cases Of Whooping Cough
Galveston County health officials are emphasizing vaccination and education after several cases of whooping cough were confirmed by the county's health district Monday. Pertussis, often referred to as whooping cough, is a highly contagious bacterial infection accompanied by uncontrollable coughing spells. The cases highlight a significant increase in the volume of pertussis cases this year compared to 2023, when zero cases were recorded, according to a release by the Galveston County Health District. (Orozco, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
10 Million Pounds Of Meat Recalled Over Listeria Concern: What To Know
Several food items sold at some of the most popular U.S. grocery stores are included in a sweeping new recall of 9,986,245 pounds of meat and poultry products that may be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria that can cause illness in humans. BrucePac, a precooked meat producer, is recalling the items, which were produced from June 19 to Oct. 8 and have been distributed nationwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said last week. Big-name outlets including Walmart, Target, Kroger and Trader Joe’s are among those affected by the recall. (Ables, 10/15)
NBC News:
11 Hospitalized In Pennsylvania After Eating Wild Mushrooms
Eleven people were hospitalized after they ate wild and apparently toxic mushrooms last week, a fire agency that serves Pennsylvania Dutch Country said. The patients in Peach Bottom Township were a man, a woman and nine children who were treated at a hospital and released, according to NBC affiliate WGAL of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The township is in Dutch Country, which overlaps with Amish Country and shares culture and history, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia on Pennsylvania’s border with Maryland. (Romero, 10/14)
CBS News:
Delta Cancels Meal Service On More Than 200 Detroit Flights Over Food Safety Issue
Passengers on more than 200 Delta Air Lines flights out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport were denied meal service over the weekend after the airline on Friday shut down its Detroit meal service facility. The closure came after the airline was notified of a "food safety issue" following a routine Food and Drug Administration inspection of the facility, Delta said. (Cerullo, 10/14)
CNN:
Human Sense Of Smell Is Faster Than Thought, New Study Suggests
Your nose may be more powerful than you think. In a single sniff, the human sense of smell can distinguish odors within a fraction of a second, working at a level of sensitivity that is “on par” with how our brains perceive color, “refuting the widely held belief that olfaction is our slow sense,” a new study finds. (Howard, 10/14)
Stat:
11 Experts On Why Cardiovascular Disease Is Rising Again
It was a dramatic call to action by the American Heart Association: The organization declared its decade-long goal culminating in 2020 was to slash deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by 20%. It also promised in its scientific journal to move all Americans toward “ideal cardiovascular health.” That never happened. (Cooney, 10/15)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Talk Obesity, Oximeters, And Severe Weather's Impact On Public Health
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in recent weeks to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (10/12)
Odds Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes Is Greater In Kids Who Catch Covid
The risk of being diagnosed with the metabolic disorder was even more pronounced among children who were hospitalized with an infection, a study has found. More covid-related news examines why young ones are largely spared severe infection and how cancer diagnoses might have been missed.
Stat:
Covid In Children Is Linked To Higher Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
It may be time to add Covid-19 infection to the list of possible risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes at a young age. An observational study published Monday in JAMA Network Open found that children and adolescents were one-and-a-half times more likely to be diagnosed with the metabolic disorder in the months after having Covid-19 compared to similar kids who weathered other respiratory infections. Children with obesity were twice as likely to have new type 2 diabetes post-Covid and those who were sick enough to be hospitalized were almost three times as likely to do so. (Cooney, 10/14)
Medical Xpress:
In-Depth Analysis Explains Why Preschoolers Are Less Likely To Develop Severe COVID-19
A large team of immunologists and physician–scientists from multiple institutions in France has conducted an in-depth study that compares the immune response of preschoolers to older children and adults. The team focused on the adaptive immune response—the activities of T cells and B cells—to understand how the youngest among us are generally spared from severe, even fatal infections. (Ricks, 10/15)
Stat:
Study: 130,000 U.S. Cancer Cases Went Undiagnosed In The Covid Pandemic
When the U.S. health care system pivoted to meet Covid-19 in 2020, routine health visits and screenings where many cancer cases would have been caught didn’t happen. It wasn’t ideal, but many health experts thought that as the country opened back up, screenings would help “catch up” to these missed cases. A new paper published Monday in JAMA Network Open suggests that didn’t happen as quickly as experts had hoped. (Chen, 10/14)
News-Medical.net:
Research Links COVID-19 Vaccines To Temporary Facial Palsy In Over 5,000 Patients
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the potential association between vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and facial palsy (FP). They found an increased risk of FP within 28 days post-vaccination, especially after the first and second doses of both messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and viral vaccines. (Chaphalkar, 10/15)
Chicago Tribune:
Chicago Experts Urge Vaccination As COVID Strain XEC Spreads
A new COVID variant called XEC has been spreading around the globe as respiratory virus season begins — and many public health experts are concerned about a pattern of troublingly low COVID and flu vaccination rates in recent years. (Lourgos, 10/12)
Fox News:
Mask Mandates Return For Health Care Facilities In Deep Blue State
Mask mandates are returning for a limited time during cold and flu season in the heart of deep-blue California's San Francisco Bay Area. With winter fast approaching, several Bay Area counties have recently issued health orders requiring that face makes be worn in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and other health care settings beginning on Nov. 1 and extending through either March 31 or April 30, 2025, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The new mandates were put into effect to prevent the spread of the flu, COVID and other seasonal illnesses. (Pandolfo, 10/12)
Naloxone Access Likely Helping Decline In Opioid Overdose Deaths: Study
A study finds that the increased administration of naloxone by non-medical bystanders could be contributing to the 2023 decline in opioid overdose deaths. News outlets look at how that trend is playing out in Western states.
CNN:
Use Of Opioid Overdose Antidote By Laypersons Rose 43% From 2020 To 2022, Study Finds
After years of continuously rising opioid overdoses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that overdose deaths decreased 3% in 2023, the first annual decrease since 2018. A new study shows how the increased administration of naloxone by non-medical laypersons – or bystanders with little to no medical training – could be one factor contributing to this decline. (Tupper, 10/14)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Everywhere They Go, People Ask For Narcan. But Overdoses Are Increasingly Hard To Stop
Overdoses in San Diego County are both highly visible and deceptively hidden. Drug use in public, particularly among people living outside, is an obvious reminder of how the crisis intersects with homelessness. Downtown San Diego sometimes features people standing at seemingly impossible angles, knees bent and arms loose, in what one fire captain described as the “fentanyl fold.” Yet that’s only part of the picture. Last year, calls about more than 13,700 potential overdoses took the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department to almost every corner of the city. (Nelson, 10/13)
Stateline:
Overdose Deaths Are Down Nationally, But Up In Many Western States
Despite an encouraging national dip in the past year, overdose deaths are still on the rise in many Western states as the epicenter of the nation’s continuing crisis shifts toward the Pacific Coast, where deadly fentanyl and also methamphetamine are finding more victims. Overdose deaths remain sharply higher since 2019. Many states are working on “harm reduction” strategies that stress cooperation with people who use drugs; in some cases, states are getting tougher on prosecutions, with murder charges for dealers. (Henderson, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
Sacklers Lay Out Strategy For Defending Opioid-Related Lawsuits
The billionaire family that owns Purdue Pharma is signaling they intend to fight lawsuits against them by challenging the use of public nuisance laws, a legal strategy that has already led to billions of dollars in settlements between drug companies and communities ravaged by the opioid crisis. Attorneys for Sackler family members disclosed their lines of defense as part of a court filing Monday in the long-running bankruptcy saga of Purdue Pharma. Creditors are also seeking to recover billions of dollars they claim the Sacklers withdrew from the company in the years before the bankruptcy to evade future claims, an allegation the family denies. (Ovalle, 10/14)
NPR:
New Rules Should Make Methadone Easier To Get, But Change Is Slow In Many Places
It should be easier to get methadone today than it has been in decades. In April, 2024, the federal government relaxed some of the rules around the treatment for opioid addiction. But many patients are still not benefitting from those changes. Kellyann Kaiser, 30, is among those in recovery who had been waiting eagerly for greater access to methadone. She said she was addicted to opioids from the age of 13 into her late 20s. She tried several different addiction medications, including buprenorphine and naltrexone. (Brown, 10/12)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Number Of Missouri Kids Poisoned By Cannabis Edibles Rises
For the first time in her 10-year career, Dr. Lindsay Clukies is admitting toddlers into the hospital and even the intensive care unit for accidentally eating products infused with cannabis. (Munz, 10/14)
20% Of US Adults Say They Feel Lonely On A Daily Basis
The Gallup survey did not ask respondents why they were feeling that way. It's the highest rate over the past two years but lower than the 25% peak during the pandemic years. Also: facing dementia alone, addressing gambling addiction in Massachusetts, co-responder programs in Colorado, and more.
ABC News:
1 In 5 US Adults Reports Daily Loneliness: Gallup
One in five U.S. adults reports feeling lonely on a daily basis, according to a new Gallup survey. It's the highest rate of reported loneliness in the past two years. The figure is up slightly from earlier this year, when 17% to 18% of survey respondents reported feeling a lack of social connection, but it's lower than the peak of 25% of respondents who reported feeling lonely during the three-year stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 to 2021. (Neporent, 10/15)
KFF Health News:
Millions Of Aging Americans Are Facing Dementia By Themselves
In a health care system that assumes older adults have family caregivers to help them, those facing dementia by themselves often fall through the cracks. (Graham, 10/15)
The Boston Globe:
State To Make $3.1 Million In Grants To Combat Gambling Addiction
It’s never been easier to gamble in Massachusetts, and state health officials are hoping an infusion of funds to community-based groups will help combat problem gambling and addiction, as well as encourage young people to keep their money in their pockets instead of spending it on wagers or lottery tickets. The state Department of Health last week announced $3.1 million in grants to support a pair of programs focused on youth gambling prevention and staff development for outpatient substance use and gambling treatment programs. (Stoico, 10/12)
The Boston Globe:
Survivors, Relatives Of Victims In Lewiston Shooting Signal Intent To Pursue Claims Against Army
A group of 100 survivors and families of victims of the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting signaled their intent Tuesday to pursue claims against the US Army, the Defense Department, and a New York military hospital, alleging that officials were negligent in failing to respond to warnings that an Army reservist had threatened to commit violence. (Hilliard, 10/15)
CBS News:
A Year Later, Traverse Academy In Aurora Still Helping Students Facing Mental Health Crises
It's been almost a year since the nation's first mental health treatment facility operated by a school district opened in Aurora. Since then, dozens of Cherry Creek School students facing mental health crises have attended Traverse Academy. About a year later, a local parent says the facility helped turn his daughter's life around, and the school's principal is highlighting some of the work that's been done since opening. (Portillo, 10/14)
CBS News:
Colorado Co-Responder Programs Aim To Bridge Gaps With Mental Health Crisis Responses
Co-responders have been a staple in the Wheat Ridge community since 2017. That's when the city partnered with Jefferson Center Mental Health to aid officers on crisis calls. Denver County has the STAR program that works the same way. "Having a mental health professional that can attend these mental health or crisis calls, they're able to give a different perspective," said Bonnie Collins, a social worker that is a director with Jefferson Center. "They have training on that." (Haubner, 10/14)
CBS News:
Lawsuit Alleges Social Media Giants Exacerbating Native American Youth Mental Health Crisis
A lawsuit accusing social media companies of harming the mental health of Native American youth is front and center in a courtroom on Monday. The 164-page suit against Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms was filed earlier this year by several tribal nations, including Minnesota's Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and two other tribes in the Dakotas. (Le, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
How A ‘Climate Of Chaos’ Went Unchecked At Maryland’s Max-Security Psych Hospital
A Washington Post investigation found that officials didn’t act on staff complaints about facility violence, which culminated in a patient brawl, rape and death. (Mettler, 10/15)
Kids' Lead Poisoning Rates 2 to 3 Times Worse In Cleveland Than In Flint, Mich.
A study showing elevated lead poisoning rates, shared Monday in Cleveland's lead poisoning hearing, caused municipal leaders to call for a revision of City Hall’s landmark 2019 lead-safe law. Meanwhile in Missouri, lawmakers plan to study and regulate the effect of nuclear weapons production in the St. Louis area.
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Worse Than Flint: 4 Takeaways From Cleveland’s Big Lead Poisoning Hearing
Despite half a decade of Cleveland’s focus on combatting the ill effects of lead paint, childhood lead poisoning rates among young Cleveland children remain two to three times higher than they were in Flint, Michigan during the height of that city’s lead crisis. That stunning statistic was shared Monday by Cleveland Public Health Director Dr. David Margolius, who, among other municipal leaders, are now calling for a revamp of City Hall’s landmark 2019 lead-safe law. (Astolfi, 10/14)
Missouri Independent:
Missouri House Committee To Investigate St. Louis Nuclear Waste
Missouri lawmakers will convene a special committee to study the consequences of nuclear weapons production in the St. Louis area and recommend legislation for next year, House Speaker Dean Plocher announced Thursday. In a press release, Plocher said the Special Interim Committee on the Impact of U.S. Nuclear Weapon Programs on Missouri will allow “policymakers, health professionals, environmental experts and affected community members to document their concerns and develop legislative solutions.” (Kite, 10/14)
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Surgeon Performs Groundbreaking New Skin Graft Procedure On 4-Year-Old Burn Victim
A 4-year-old burn victim at Massachusetts General Hospital received the first two-layered skin graft in the United States using a new procedure that, if successful, could improve outcomes for reconstructive burn care. The procedure was performed in June, according to Dr. Jeremy Goverman, the Mass General surgeon who undertook the operation. It is the first of its kind to create bi-layered, “full-thickness” skin grafts that are bioengineered from the patient’s own donor tissue. (Fonseca, 10/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Doesn’t Know What AI Programs It Is Using. That Could Change
When San Francisco Supervisor Hilary Ronen first started asking around about what artificial intelligence programs the city uses, she was surprised to find out no one person or department knew. That is why Ronen is planning to introduce legislation Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors requiring the city’s Department of Technology to keep a public list of where and how AI technology is used across the city and county, and the reasons for it. “This is basically just a transparency bill,” Ronen told the Chronicle. “We’re not prohibiting any uses” of AI. (DiFeliciantonio, 10/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Private Prison Operator Spent Millions Settling Mistreatment Claims
The leading private prison company in the U.S. has spent more than $4.4 million to settle dozens of complaints alleging mistreatment — including at least 22 inmate deaths — at its Tennessee prisons and jails since 2016. More than $1.1 million of those payouts involved Tennessee’s largest prison, the long-scrutinized Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, which is now under federal investigation. (Mattise, Loller and Hall, 10/13)
Viewpoints: What Is The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot?; Cost Is The Most Pressing Health Care Issue Currently
The New York Times:
It's Ok If You Haven't Gotten Your Flu Shot Yet
Like many health care workers, I am required to receive my annual flu shot by the end of October. Every year, I wait until the last possible day to get vaccinated. (Jeremy Samuel Faust, 10/13)
The Hill:
How Democrats Are Making Health Care More Affordable
Vice President Harris’s campaign recently released a lengthy critique of former President Trump’s health care plan. The document not only details Trump’s confusing “concept of a plan,” but highlights an issue we as doctors know all too well: affordability. As physicians, we are witnessing firsthand how growing health care costs affect average Americans. (Nishant Uppal and Kedar Mate, 10/14)
Bloomberg:
Soaring US Health-Care Costs Can Be Helped By Prioritizing Hospital Labor
Hospitals are heavily regulated, labyrinthine institutions that straddle the public and private sectors. In many cases, their pricing is subject to forces beyond their control. But absent (another) major reform to the US health-insurance system, more straightforward changes can still help rein in spending. (10/15)
Stat:
Why People With Schizophrenia May Be Skeptical Of Cobenfy
Among my community, I’m not alone. A 2012 study found 50% of people with schizophrenia don’t take their prescribed medication, and it’s not just because of side effects. A 2020 research review found we disengage with treatment in part because we don’t trust health care. (Sally Littlefield, 10/15)
Los Angeles Times:
How Skipping Your COVID Booster Could Reduce Your IQ
Much has been made of COVID’s consequences for overall health, productivity and the economy. But recent research suggests a compelling new basis for vaccine advocacy: COVID’s capacity to reduce intelligence. (Ian Ayres and Lisa Sanders, 10/14)