A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on making art accessible for people with disabilities, mental health care for veterans, giving hope to breast cancer survivors, and more.
AP:
Italy Gets Creative As It Works To Make Art Accessible For Blind People
Italy is making its artistic treasures more accessible to people with disabilities. Michela Marcato, who has been blind since birth, recently toured Rome's Colosseum, using touch to understand its architecture. (Tarantino and Medichini, 2/4)
Military.com:
Therapy In The Sky: Utah Veterans Find Peace, Solace In Skydiving
In the realm of extreme activities, one would be hard-pressed to find a bigger adrenaline rush than skydiving. However, for a group of veterans in Utah, jumping out of planes thousands of feet in the air provides a few moments of healing and a constructive way to deal with the stress of everyday life. (Damask, 2/2)
CNN:
One Engineer’s Quest To Reconstruct Hope For Breast Cancer Survivors
What if there was a way, biomechanical engineer Katie Weimer wondered, to 3D print bio-friendly breast tissue material that could restore dignity to survivors after a lumpectomy? (Drash, 2/2)
The Washington Post:
At 82, He’s As Fit As A 20-Year-Old. His Body Holds Clues To Healthy Aging.
Scientists are studying Juan López García, 82, a world-record-holding ultramarathoner, to learn how we can stay healthy as we age. (Reynolds, 2/4)
Stat:
Why Bristol Myers Squibb Believes A Decades-Old Drug Can Treat Alzheimer’s
“The readouts you will see in the next 12 months will potentially bring a treatment to patients who are suffering from these very, very severe diseases,” said Cristian Massacesi, Bristol’s chief medical officer. “We believe this is a turning point for our pipeline.” (Garde, 2/2)