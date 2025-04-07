A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on paralysis, pacemakers, Alzheimer's, mental health, and more.
Stat:
New Thought-To-Speech Brain Device Enables ‘Natural Conversation’
Neuroscientists inched closer last week to developing a commercial device that can instantly translate brain activity into speech for people with severe paralysis. A team of researchers from University of California, Berkeley and University of California, San Francisco were able to solve a key problem for many brain-computer interfaces: lag. Their Nature Neuroscience study describes how the device shrunk the time between a person’s thoughts and how soon it broadcast the study participant’s words. (O. Rose Broderick, 4/7)
AP:
Video: A Stroke Survivor Speaks Again With The Help Of An Experimental Brain-Computer Implant
Scientists have developed a device that can translate thoughts about speech into spoken words in real time. Although it’s still experimental, they hope the brain-computer interface could someday help give voice to those unable to speak. (3/31)
And other innovations —
CBS News:
Northwestern University Scientists Develop World's Smallest Pacemaker, Geared Toward Babies
Scientists at Northwestern University unveiled the world's smallest pacemaker. The device is smaller than a grain of rice — and is suited particularly to help newborn babies with congenital heart defects. It can also serve as a safer option for adults. Scientists said the device pairs with a wearable device that detects an irregular heartbeat. When it does, it shines a light pulse that activates the pacemaker. (Harrington and Coatar, 4/2)
Boston Herald:
Alzheimer’s Disease Study: Researchers Create At-Home Smell Test For Early Detection
When it comes to the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests that the nose knows. Mass General Brigham neurology researchers have created a smell test that shows promise as a tool for identifying risk of cognitive impairment. They found that test participants could successfully take the test at home, and that older adults with cognitive impairment scored lower on the test than cognitively normal adults. (Sobey, 4/2)
Also —
CBS News:
A Majority-Black Louisville Neighborhood Went More Than 150 Years Without A Hospital, Until Now
It's not something you hear often, but Regina Mitchell of Louisville, Kentucky, loves going to the doctor. ... Her appointments are at Norton West Louisville Hospital, the first to open here in Louisville's majority-Black West End neighborhood in more than 150 years. ... Bringing a hospital to the West End was the dream of Corenza Townsend, chief administrative officer for Norton West. Eight years ago, she was a nurse manager at another Norton hospital with that crazy dream and an elevator pitch. (Brown and Hastey, 4/3)
CBS News:
2 Illinois Teens' Push For Expanded Mental Health Education In Schools Spurs New Bill In General Assembly
Two teenagers are spearheading an initiative to expand mental health education in Illinois schools. Abhinav Anne and Sai Ganbote, both juniors at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, took their pitch to Illinois State lawmakers, and now House Bill 2960 is making its way through the Illinois General Assembly. The bill aims to amend the school code so that comprehensive mental health instruction is part of health class. (Mogos, 4/2)
The Washington Post:
Galapagos Tortoise Becomes Oldest First-Time Mom Of Her Species
A rare Western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoise who is estimated to be 97 has become the oldest known first-time mother of her species, according to officials at Philadelphia Zoo. (Sachs, 4/3)