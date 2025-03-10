A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on pain tolerance, nutrition, organ transplants, mental health, and more.
The Washington Post:
Swearing Is Linked With Increased Pain Tolerance And Strength
If you stub your toe or slam your finger in a door, there’s a good chance the first thing out of your mouth is a four-letter word. But although swearing is a near-universal feature of language, it is still considered taboo by many. Olly Robertson is not one of them. “It’s something that we all share, and it is really magical. It holds so much power over us as societies,” said Robertson, a psychology researcher at the University of Oxford. “It does something for us.” (Jones, 3/4)
CNN:
Replacing Butter For Some Plant Oils Could Significantly Lower Risk Of Mortality, New Study Finds
Swapping your daily butter intake for certain plant-based oils may help reduce your risk of death, a new study finds. These findings challenge the growing social media trend that attacks seed oils in favor of butter, ghee and animal fats. (Bragg, 3/6)
The New York Times:
For Patients Needing Transplants, Hope Arrives On Tiny Hooves
Some scientists are confident that organs from genetically modified pigs will one day be routinely transplanted into humans. But substantial ethical questions remain. (Rabin, 3/10)
Newsweek:
This Indiana Hospital's Dedication To Its Patients Goes Beyond Its Walls
Hendricks Regional Health in west central Indiana is gaining recognition for its efforts to bring exceptional and personal care to its community. The hospital debuted on Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025 ranking, which highlights over 2,400 of the best hospitals across 30 countries. (Giella, 3/6)
AP:
World's Oldest Llama Enjoys Comforting Chronically Ill Children In North Carolina
A bucktoothed llama that spends his days comforting chronically ill children at a North Carolina camp founded by NASCAR royalty has been crowned the world’s oldest llama in captivity. At 27 years and more than 250 days, the selfie- and snuggle-loving llama called Whitetop dethroned Dalai Llama, the Guinness World Records announced last week. Dalai lived on a ranch in Albuquerque and was announced as the oldest in 2023 shortly after his 27th birthday. (Golden, 3/5)