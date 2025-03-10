- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
Nearly 3 million Americans live sicker, shorter lives in the hundreds of rural counties where doctor shortages are the worst and poor internet connections mean little or no access to telehealth services. (Sarah Jane Tribble and Holly K. Hacker, 3/10)
The FDA has relied on food companies for decades to determine whether their ingredients are safe. Some chemicals and additives are tied to health risks while others are absent from product labels. (David Hilzenrath, 3/10)
Republicans have proposed legislation in several states to ban the pioneering technology used in covid shots. Many doctors worry a huge medical advance could be rolled back. (Stephanie Armour, 3/10)
As a deputy chief technology officer in the Obama administration, Jennifer Pahlka brought Silicon Valley talent to Washington to streamline public access to government services. She believes better government technology could both ensure taxpayer dollars aren’t wasted and that people who need health care and food assistance receive it. (Sarah Kwon, 3/10)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
HELP US MAKE SENSE OF THIS
Who's benefitting
when flu outbreaks aren't controlled?
Why withhold data?
- Amanda Bell
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Despite Being Debunked, CDC Will Reinvestigate Vaccine, Autism Link
Under the direction of HHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the CDC will reinvestigate vaccine data. In other news, the CDC announced a new tool to identify conflicts of interest; GOP lawmakers introduce legislation to ban mRNA vaccines; and the latest on the measles outbreak.
The New York Times:
C.D.C. Will Investigate Debunked Link Between Vaccines And Autism
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to conduct a large-scale study to re-examine whether there is a connection between vaccines and autism, federal officials said Friday. Dozens of scientific studies have failed to find evidence of a link. But the C.D.C. now falls under the purview of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long expressed skepticism about the safety of vaccines and has vowed to revisit the data. (Baumgaertner Nunn and Gay Stolberg, 3/7)
CIDRAP:
CDC Launches Tool To Track Conflicts Of Interest For Vaccine Committee
Following the postponement of a regularly scheduled February meeting of its vaccine advisory committee, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on X today announced the launch of a new tool that it says is designed to increase transparency about current and past members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). (Schnirring, 3/7)
KFF Health News:
MRNA Vaccines, Once A Trump Boast, Now Face Attacks From Some In GOP
Researchers racing to develop bird flu vaccines for humans have turned to a cutting-edge technology that enabled the rapid development of lifesaving covid shots. There’s a catch: The mRNA technology faces growing doubts among Republicans, including people around President Donald Trump. (Armour, 3/10)
Updates on multiple measles outbreaks —
AP:
West Texas Reports Nearly 200 Measles Cases. New Mexico Is Up To 30
A historic measles outbreak in West Texas is just short of 200 cases, Texas state health officials said Friday, while the number of cases in neighboring New Mexico tripled to 30. Most of the cases across both states are in people younger than 18 and people who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Texas health officials identified 39 new infections of the highly contagious disease, bringing the total count in the West Texas outbreak to 198 people since it began in late January. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized so far. (Shastri, 3/7)
The Washington Post:
Md. Confirms Measles Case; Dulles Airport Travelers May Have Been Exposed
A positive case of measles was identified in Maryland, public health officials said Sunday. The highly contagious virus was detected in a Howard County resident who had recently traveled internationally, authorities said. The case comes as health officials monitor a growing number of cases across a dozen states. (Lumpkin, 3/9)
CNN:
During The Last Major Measles Outbreaks In The US, It Took Extraordinary Measures To Stop The Spread
Six years ago, two communities in New York – one in Brooklyn and one in Rockland County – were facing the worst measles outbreaks the United States had seen in decades. It was the closest the nation has gotten to losing elimination status for the extremely contagious disease, a milestone that was achieved in 2000. (McPhillips, 3/10)
HHS Employees Receive Buyout Offer As Agency Looks To Shrink Workforce
Workers who seek voluntary separation could receive up to $25,000. The 80,000 federal workers extended the offer include folks from the CDC, the FDA, and the NIH. They have until Friday to decide. More news is on funding cuts, VA staff cuts, and more.
AP:
HHS Makes $25,000 Buyout Offer To Most Of Its Employees
Most of the 80,000 federal workers responsible for researching diseases, inspecting food and administering Medicare and Medicaid under the auspices of the Health and Human Services Department were emailed an offer to leave their job for as much as a $25,000 payment as part of President Donald Trump’s government cuts. Workers cannot start opting in until Monday and have until 5 p.m. on Friday to submit a response for the so-called voluntary separation offer. (Seitz, 3/9)
NBC News:
Federal Workers Gripped By Mental Health Distress Amid Trump Cuts
In an interview, the 54-year-old suicide prevention case manager with the Department of Veterans Affairs painfully recalled his agonizing journey, which also included beating cancer, as he grappled with a new crisis of his own. The world he turned to for salvation — returning to school at age 46, specifically to become a social worker so he could work in suicide prevention with veterans — was now in turmoil. Like the roughly 2 million workers across the federal government, he is watching his colleagues and the veterans he’s trying to help lose their livelihoods. (Korecki, 3/9)
The New York Times:
Stand Up For Science Rally Sees Mix Of Science, Politics And Anxiety
Shortly before noon on Friday, Dr. Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health, stood on the steps below the Lincoln Memorial tuning his acoustic guitar — a “very sweet” Huss & Dalton, he said, with a double-helix of DNA winding down the neck in pearl inlay. The nation’s anxious scientists could use a song. (Burdick, 3/8)
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Sends Politically Charged Survey To Researchers
The Trump administration has asked researchers and organizations whose work is conducted overseas to disclose ties to those regarded as hostile, including “entities associated with communist, socialist or totalitarian parties,” according to a questionnaire obtained by The New York Times. The online survey was sent this week to groups working abroad to research diseases like H.I.V., gather surveillance data and strengthen public health systems. (Gay Stolberg and Mandavilli, 3/7)
AP:
Trump Cuts To NIH Research Funding Halt Duke Projects
Facing the potential loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, Duke University is preparing for the worst. Like research universities around the United States, the private school in North Carolina’s Research Triangle would see a massive loss from Trump administration cuts to grants from the National Institutes of Health. (Seminera, 3/8)
More on the VA reductions —
The Hill:
Controversy Over VA's Plans To Fire 80,000 Employees
VA officials insist the dismissals won’t damage or delay veterans’ medical care or benefits. VA Secretary Doug Collins, who confirmed the planned firings on Wednesday, maintained that the effort is difficult but necessary. But Democrats complain they have not received any response to inquiries about the dismissals — revealed in a leaked memo on Tuesday — nor to questions about earlier layoffs of several thousand agency employees last month. Among the queries are who will lose their jobs, why, and how the staff changes will impact VA offices and medical centers. (Mitchell, 3/9)
The New York Times:
Chaos At The V.A.: Inside The DOGE Cuts Disrupting The Veterans Agency
Clinical trials have been delayed, contracts canceled and support staff fired. With deeper cuts coming, some are warning of potential harms to veterans. (Rabin and Nehamas, 3/9)
Federal News Network:
VA Exempts Veterans Crisis Line Employees From Return-To-Office Requirements
The Department of Veterans Affairs is granting its Veterans Crisis Line employees a full exemption to its return-to-office requirements. VCL employees have told Federal News Network that most of its workforce are remote employees, and that nearby VA facilities do not have space to accommodate them. (Heckman, 3/7)
More on DOGE and DEI —
AP:
A Look At Amy Gleason, The DOGE Administrator
When her daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in 2010, Amy Gleason attacked the challenge. She carried binders of medical records to doctors’ appointments across six health systems seeking the best care for juvenile dermatomyositis. She volunteered at a nonprofit searching for a cure. She also started a health care company to create record-sharing software that would make life easier for chronically ill patients and families. (Foley and Slodysko, 3/8)
KFF Health News:
She Co-Founded The Office That Became DOGE. Now, She Sees ‘Irresponsible Transformation’
Jennifer Pahlka is perhaps best known as the founder of Code for America, a widely respected nonprofit that helped formalize the principles of civic tech, a movement leveraging design and technology expertise to improve public access to government services and data. Notably, the organization reimagined the online application for California’s food assistance program, which once had one of the country’s lowest participation rates, transforming it from a 45-minute endeavor requiring a computer to a mobile-friendly process that can be completed in under 10 minutes. (Kwon, 3/10)
Stat:
Google Scrubs 'Health Equity' From Its Website As Trump Attacks DEI
Google recently revised websites and made other adjustments to downplay its commitment to health equity, the latest example of a prominent company repositioning its work following President Trump’s attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion. (Aguilar, 3/10)
RFK Jr. Plans Talks With Heads Of Major Food Companies
The discussions, scheduled for today, will be the first sit-down meeting between the HHS chief and the companies he has claimed are harming Americans, Politico reports. Also making news: junk food removal from SNAP could have unintended consequences; MAHA targets school lunches; and more.
Politico:
RFK Jr. Plans To Meet With Big Food
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to meet with top executives of several major food brands on Monday, marking the first sitdown between the new Health and Human Services secretary and companies he’s publicly accused of harming Americans’ health. Senior leaders from General Mills and PepsiCo are among those expected to participate in the discussion with Kennedy, said four people familiar with the matter, who were granted anonymity to discuss details that are not yet public, though they cautioned the attendee list could still change. (Brown and Cancryn, 3/8)
Axios:
What Cutting Junk Foods From SNAP Could Mean For Millions Of Recipients
Some Trump administration officials citing health concerns are looking to remove "junk food" from a federal food assistance program serving more than 41 million Americans. A ban on any foods in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could be particularly paramount for recipients living in food deserts who don't have access to nutritious foods nearby. (Habeshian, 3/8)
Fox News:
School Meals Raise Eyebrows As MAHA Advocates Urge 'Different Choices In The Lunch Line'
MAHA supporters are backing a recently introduced bill that seeks to give schools more freedom when it comes to student milk choices, such as whole milk. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Penn., introduced The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act 2025, which would revise requirements for milk provided by the National School Lunch Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). "USDA regulations require milk to be fat-free or low-fat and allow milk to be flavored or unflavored," the bill's summary says. (DiMella, 3/10)
KFF Health News:
How The FDA Lets Chemicals Pour Into America's Food Supply
Joseph Shea, who sells athletic wear in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, wonders and worries about the food he eats. The chemical ingredients with mystifying names. The references on product labels to unspecified natural or artificial flavors. The junk food that fits his budget but feels addictive and makes him feel unwell. Shea, one of 1,310 people who responded to a poll the health policy research group KFF conducted on health care priorities, said he assumes the FDA is making sure the ingredients are safe. (Hilzenrath, 3/10)
On nutrition research and research journals —
Stat:
Mayo Clinic Dairy-Sponsored Research Raises Conflict Concerns
In the world of nutrition research, dairy is neither hero nor villain. It contains important nutrients like protein and calcium. Yet full-fat dairy also contains relatively high levels of saturated fat, which has been linked to increased levels of harmful LDL cholesterol and greater risk of stroke and heart disease. (Todd, 3/10)
Stat:
Unpaid Peer Review Fuels Antitrust Lawsuit Against Scientific Journals
In a stark sign of scientists’ escalating frustration with how academic journals operate, researchers are taking on six publishing behemoths in court, arguing that the system is exploitative and overly expensive, and that it relies on illegal and anticompetitive practices. (Wosen, 3/10)
In Blow To Some Republicans, Funding Bill Allows For Medicare Doc Pay Cuts
Politico reports that a measure that was skipped in the funding bill would have prevented further cuts to the salaries of doctors providing Medicare services. Also in the news: a call for changes in the Medicare enrollment system; the impact of potential Medicaid cuts on rural hospitals; and more.
Politico:
Funding Bill Skips Measure To Avert Physician Pay Cuts, A Blow To GOP Doctors Caucus
The funding bill House Republican leaders released on Saturday does not avert cuts for doctors who treat Medicare patients — a blow to Republicans who had pushed for the changes that also could risk alienating members whose support will be needed to pass the legislation. Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), who co-chairs the GOP Doctors’ Caucus, said in recent months that Republican leadership was open to including the policy in the bill to keep the government funded through September, and that Trump administration officials had assured it would be addressed. (Leonard, King and Payne, 3/8)
Forbes:
Doctors Outraged Republican Congress To Allow Medicare Pay Cut
The American Medical Association and a chorus of physician groups decried what they say is a decision by the Republican-controlled Congress to allow a devastating cut in Medicare payments to physicians. A funding bill released over the weekend by Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives will allow to go forward a 2.8 percent cut in payments physicians receive from the Medicare health insurance program to treat elderly patients. (Japsen, 3/9)
MedPage Today:
MedPAC Says Agents Make More Money Enrolling Clients In Medicare Advantage
A report released Thursday showing how health plan agents receive hefty financial incentives to steer beneficiaries into Medicare Advantage (MA) plans -- rather than traditional Medicare and Medigap -- prompted several members of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) to call for dramatic changes in the enrollment system. "I think we have a system here ... that is inherently flawed," said Commissioner R. Tamara Konetzka, PhD, a public health sciences professor at the University of Chicago, during a MedPAC public meeting. (Clark, 3/7)
In Medicaid news —
The Washington Post:
Republican Medicaid Cuts Could Shutter Rural Hospitals, Maternity Care
Rural hospitals across the United States fear that massive Medicaid cuts Republicans would have to consider under the current House budget proposal could decimate maternity services or shutter already struggling medical facilities in communities that overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump. Nearly half of all rural hospitals nationwide operate at a deficit, with Medicaid barely keeping them afloat. (Weber, 3/8)
The Hill:
Scott Perry Says No One ‘Legitimately’ On Medicaid Will Lose Coverage
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) suggested on Sunday that no one “legitimately” on Medicaid will lose their coverage due to GOP efforts to cut spending. In an interview on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” anchor Chris Stirewalt noted that, for Republicans to achieve the kind of steep spending cuts they have targeted, cuts will likely have to target more than just waste, fraud and abuse. Stirewalt noted that the Office of Management and Budget has said only about 4 percent of federal payments are improper, which, Stirewalt noted, accounts for just more than $31 billion in Medicaid. (Fortinsky, 3/9)
Politico:
Trump Voters Oppose Medicaid Cuts, Poll Finds
A majority of President Donald Trump’s voters don’t want Congress to cut Medicaid, a new poll has found, underscoring the politically sensitive decision GOP lawmakers face as their leaders explore proposals to slash spending on the health insurance program for low-income Americans. More than 60 percent of Republicans and Trump voters say that Medicaid is “very important” to their local community, according to a KFF poll released today. And support for cutting the program is relatively low among conservative groups, with 33 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of Trump supporters favoring cuts. (Hooper and Cirruzzo, 3/7)
Pennsylvania Attorney General Keeps Crozer Health System Open For Now
Along with Crozer's parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, an agreement was reached to keep the health system open as they work to find a "long-term solution." Also in the news: Mission Hospital, Cano Health, VillageMD, and more.
CBS News:
Crozer Health System In Pennsylvania Will Remain Open After Potential Shutdown, Officials Say
The Crozer Health system will remain open for the "immediate future" after Prospect Medical Holdings warned the Delaware County health system could possibly shut down, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and The Foundation for Delaware County announced on Sunday night. (Ignudo and Andersen, 3/10)
Asheville Watchdog:
Mission Hospital Cuts Weekend Nurse Pay
Mission Hospital is significantly reducing pay for nurses who work only weekends, a move that is already causing departures and that will require other nurses to work those shifts to improve staffing levels. (Jones, 3/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Cano Health CEO Mark Kent Steps Down
Cano Health CEO Mark Kent is stepping down from his position to pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities effective immediately, the primary care provider said Thursday. A search for a permanent successor for Kent is underway. Alan Wheatley, executive chairman of the board, will be overseeing the leadership transition, a Cano Health spokesperson said Friday. No interim CEO has been named. (DeSilva, 3/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Walgreens-Sycamore Deal Means Uncertainty For VillageMD
Walgreens Boots Alliance is being sold but the buyer isn't interested in VillageMD, which leaves the primary care provider's future murky. Walgreens announced Thursday it is being acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $10 billion, or $11.45 per share in cash, excluding debt. Shareholders could receive an additional $3 per share, or about $2.7 billion, if Walgreens sells VillageMD. (Hudson, 3/7)
The Washington Post:
U.S. Is Headed Toward A Hospital Bed Shortage, Researchers Warn
The United States may face a shortage of hospital beds by 2032, a recent analysis in JAMA Network Open warns. The study found that hospital admissions have remained 11 percentage points higher since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic and that an aging population and dwindling number of hospital beds because of labor shortages and hospital closures could exacerbate the problem. (Blakemore, 3/8)
KFF Health News:
Millions In US Live In Places Where Doctors Don’t Practice And Telehealth Doesn’t Reach
Green lights flickered on the wireless router in Barbara Williams’ kitchen. Just one bar lit up — a weak signal connecting her to the world beyond her home in the Alabama Black Belt. Next to the router sat medications, vitamin D pills, and Williams’ blood glucose monitor kit. “I haven’t used that thing in a month or so,” said Williams, 72, waving toward the kit. Diagnosed with diabetes more than six years ago, she has developed nerve pain from neuropathy in both legs. (Tribble and Hacker, 3/10)
Fierce Healthcare:
One Year Later: Lessons Learned From The Change Cyberattack
Just over a year ago, cybercriminals launched a ransomware attack on clearinghouse Change Healthcare in what became the biggest hack to ever hit the healthcare industry. David Bailey, vice president of consulting services at Clearwater, a firm focused on cybersecurity in healthcare, told Fierce in an interview that the incident highlighted challenges in healthcare beyond fending off digital threats, as organizations grappled with a key service taken offline. (Minemyer, 3/7)
In pharma and tech news —
NBC News:
Some CT Scans May Have Too Much Radiation, Researchers Say
Unnecessarily high radiation doses in CT scans have been linked to cancers. Under new federal rules, doctors and imaging centers have to more closely track and report the doses that patients get. (Kenen, 3/8)
The Washington Post:
Placebo Effect Can Work Even When Patients Know They’re Getting A Fake Drug
Catarina Craveiro, a biomedical research technician from Lisbon, had been hobbled by lower back pain from scoliosis since childhood, unable to do much physically and dependent on ibuprofen for relief. “It really interfered with my life,” she says. “I had bad pain. I wanted to do the same things as my friends, and I was not able to.” (Cimons, 3/8)
CDC's Good News And Bad News: Fewer People Smoke, But More Are Vaping
Trends show that the number of Americans who inhale vapes has outpaced the number who prefer cigarettes. A separate study found that e-cigarette use increased among young adults over time. More news is about elder abuse, IVF mix-ups, and suicide intervention efforts.
Bloomberg:
Vaping Is Growing Faster Than Smoking Is Declining In US, CDC Finds
The latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that vaping is climbing more quickly than smokers quit cigarettes. The number of US adults who exclusively smoke cigarettes decreased by 6.8 million between 2017 and 2023, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. However, approximately 7.2 million adults started exclusively using e-cigarettes, according to the study. (Rutherford, 3/6)
The Washington Post:
More Than 15 Percent Of Young Adults Used E-Cigarettes In 2023
Over 15 percent (15.5) of young adults ages 21 to 24 used electronic cigarettes in 2023, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. To determine trends in vaping, data was drawn from the 2019-2023 National Health Interview Survey, a nationally representative household survey of the U.S. civilian noninstitutionalized population. Collected continually throughout the year by the NCHS, interviews are conducted face-to-face in respondents’ homes. (McMahan, 3/10)
In other health and wellness news —
The Daily Yonder:
Elder Abuse Laws Need To Be Updated, Study Shows
Experts say elder abuse in rural communities is a problem, but finding ways to solve it means clarifying how states define it and who should report it. One in 10 older adults across the country reported experiencing some form of abuse during the previous year, according to a recent report from the National Center on Elder Abuse. For every single report of abuse, there are 24 incidents that may go unreported, the study claimed. (Carey, 3/9)
ABC News:
Inside IVF Mix-Ups That Left Women Carrying Embryos That Weren't Theirs
From the moment she found out she was pregnant, Krystena Murray was excited to capture every step of the journey. "I have always known I wanted to be a mom," Murray told ABC News. "There was an assignment for school when I was younger, and we were supposed to pick a career. My mom said 'What do you want to be?' And I said, 'A mom.' And she says 'No, like, what do you want to do with your life?' And I looked at her and said, 'A mom.' " (Louallen, Rosenbaum, Coburn and Chevalier, 3/7)
NPR:
Suicide Risk Is Up For Black Teens. This Church Is Tackling It
The staff at First Corinthian Baptist Church felt they had no choice but to tackle the issue of adolescent suicide risk in their congregation. "Just the amount of phone calls we were getting," says Lena Green, who oversees mental wellness programs at the church in Harlem, New York. "I was probably getting almost 10 calls a week asking for services for teens." (Riddle, 3/10)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on pain tolerance, nutrition, organ transplants, mental health, and more.
The Washington Post:
Swearing Is Linked With Increased Pain Tolerance And Strength
If you stub your toe or slam your finger in a door, there’s a good chance the first thing out of your mouth is a four-letter word. But although swearing is a near-universal feature of language, it is still considered taboo by many. Olly Robertson is not one of them. “It’s something that we all share, and it is really magical. It holds so much power over us as societies,” said Robertson, a psychology researcher at the University of Oxford. “It does something for us.” (Jones, 3/4)
CNN:
Replacing Butter For Some Plant Oils Could Significantly Lower Risk Of Mortality, New Study Finds
Swapping your daily butter intake for certain plant-based oils may help reduce your risk of death, a new study finds. These findings challenge the growing social media trend that attacks seed oils in favor of butter, ghee and animal fats. (Bragg, 3/6)
The New York Times:
For Patients Needing Transplants, Hope Arrives On Tiny Hooves
Some scientists are confident that organs from genetically modified pigs will one day be routinely transplanted into humans. But substantial ethical questions remain. (Rabin, 3/10)
Newsweek:
This Indiana Hospital's Dedication To Its Patients Goes Beyond Its Walls
Hendricks Regional Health in west central Indiana is gaining recognition for its efforts to bring exceptional and personal care to its community. The hospital debuted on Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025 ranking, which highlights over 2,400 of the best hospitals across 30 countries. (Giella, 3/6)
AP:
World's Oldest Llama Enjoys Comforting Chronically Ill Children In North Carolina
A bucktoothed llama that spends his days comforting chronically ill children at a North Carolina camp founded by NASCAR royalty has been crowned the world’s oldest llama in captivity. At 27 years and more than 250 days, the selfie- and snuggle-loving llama called Whitetop dethroned Dalai Llama, the Guinness World Records announced last week. Dalai lived on a ranch in Albuquerque and was announced as the oldest in 2023 shortly after his 27th birthday. (Golden, 3/5)
Viewpoints: Measles Outbreak Is An Opportunity To Tackle Vaccine Hesitancy; Covid Altered Public Health
Opinions writers share their thoughts on these public health issues.
Stat:
How Parents Of Unvaccinated Kids Respond When They Get Measles
The ongoing measles outbreak in west Texas and a neighboring county in New Mexico has grown to more than 200 cases, concentrated in unvaccinated children. Twenty-three people have required hospitalization, and, tragically, a previously healthy, unvaccinated 6-year-old has died of the disease. An adult with measles in neighboring Lea County, New Mexico, has also died. (Adam Ratner, 3/8)
The New York Times:
Covid’s Deadliest Effect Took Five Years To Appear
Covid didn’t just change billions of individual lives. It changed our country’s basic approach to public health, in fundamental ways that are becoming fully visible only now — and which the Trump administration looks likely to render irreversible. (Siddhartha Mukherjee, 3/10)
The CT Mirror:
Treat All Diseases Equally
I’m 14 years old, and I live with Type 1 diabetes (T1D). On an average day, I monitor my blood sugar levels, take insulin, and follow my doctor’s suggestions. Despite these challenges, I am grateful for the medical resources and support I receive from family, friends, and the healthcare community. However, my family faced another struggle that highlights an important difference in how diseases are treated in this world. My older brother, Alec, whom I will always look up to, had a substance use disorder (SUD), and our experiences couldn’t have been more different. (Kalyan Pelletier, 3/10)
The New York Times:
Kennedy Wants To Cure Chronic Disease. Here’s What He’s Up Against.
Our health care system has failed patients when it comes to preventing and managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity. I see the consequences every day. (Daniela J. Lamas, 3/9)
Stat:
Some Clues About How The FDA’s Biologics Office May Change
With all the uncertainties surrounding the Food and Drug Administration under Trump 2.0, the recent agency workshop I attended remotely on cell therapies and tissue-based products was reassuring in its normalcy. Still, a few things surprised me and could have major implications for the field moving forward. (Paul Knoepfler, 3/10)
Also —
The Marshall Project:
At My Texas Prison, Solitary Confinement All But Guarantees Sexual Exploitation by Guards
In women’s prisons, sexual intrusion, harassment, coercion and violence are daily realities. And in solitary confinement, this conduct is so routine that many women — particularly the younger ones — don’t even think of it as abuse. They believe it’s simply an inevitable part of their incarceration. For the record, sexual contact with people in prison is a felony in Texas, and the state's department of corrections has a “zero tolerance” policy against it. But the biggest obstacle to reporting abuse in prison is getting someone to actually file your complaint. In solitary, you depend on staff to put your letters in the mailbox. Some simply discard them, which can cause you to miss the 15-day deadline for filing a grievance. (Kwaneta Harris and Deborah Zalesne, 3/10)