A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on the "Man with the Golden Arm"; a new bird flu detector; a stethoscope that detects heart failure early; concussion management; and more.
CNN:
James Harrison, Blood Donor Whose Rare Plasma Saved Millions Of Babies, Dead At 88
James Harrison, a prolific Australian blood donor famed for having saved the lives of more than two million babies, has died at age 88. Harrison, whose plasma contained a “rare and precious antibody” known as Anti-D, donated blood more than 1,100 times, according to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, which confirmed his death in a statement published Saturday. Harrison, who was known as the “Man with the Golden Arm,” died in his sleep at a nursing home north of Sydney on February 17, according to the statement. (Guy, 3/3)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Wash U Engineers Create Bird Flu Detector
Engineers at Washington University have built a sensor that can detect the presence of bird flu particles within minutes. The researchers say the biosensor machine could keep farmers from having to cull their flocks when they detect the contagious virus. (Fentem, 3/4)
Modern Healthcare:
AI-Enabled Digital Stethoscope Detects Heart Failure Early: Study
An artificial intelligence model for digital stethoscopes can identify patients with weakened hearts that can’t pump blood effectively, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the March issue of JACC: Advances. This condition, known as reduced ejection fraction, is an indicator of heart failure. An echocardiogram is typically used to diagnose it, but it’s not widely available because the technology is expensive, it requires specialist training and it’s a time-consuming examination. The new AI model is intended to be used by primary care physicians to detect heart problems earlier before symptoms escalate. (Dubinsky, 3/3)
Stat:
Protagonist Drug Hits Goals In Pivotal Study Of Rare Blood Cancer
An experimental medicine from Protagonist Therapeutics stabilized red blood cells and improved symptoms in patients with a rare blood cancer — achieving the efficacy goals of a Phase 3 study. (Feuerstein, 3/3)
The Washington Post:
Babies Fed A Diverse Diet Had Fewer Food Allergies, Study Reports
A diverse diet that introduced 13 or 14 foods to 9-month-old babies was associated with a 45 percent lower risk of food allergy compared with the introduction of fewer foods at that age, according to a study in the journal Pediatric Allergy and Immunology. (McMahan, 3/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
The New Thinking On Concussions In Sports
Elite athletes are learning that the best way to recover from a sports-related concussion isn’t to shut down all physical activity. It’s to get back in a workout routine—and quickly. (Radnofsky, 3/2)