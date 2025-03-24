Abortion A Key Issue In Wis. Election That Could Alter State’s High Court
The state's Supreme Court is considering whether to reactivate a 19th-century law crafted when married women had no legal identity and could not vote. The winner of the election could sway how the court rules. Also, New Jersey, Texas, Wyoming, and Missouri weigh abortion issues.
AP:
Abortion Is Playing A Key Role In Wisconsin's Court Race
The winner of the April 1 election could hold the power to determine the fate of any future litigation over abortion because the outcome of the race for a vacancy on the state’s highest court will decide whether liberals or conservatives hold a majority. (Fernando, 3/22)
Politico:
NJ Democrats For Governor Want To Amend The Constitution For Abortion. Legal Experts Call It ‘Unnecessary’
New Jersey’s strong abortion laws aren’t enough for the top Democrats running for governor. Now, they want to change the state Constitution to explicitly include abortion rights. For Rep. Mikie Sherrill, considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary, amending the Constitution is among her most specific and consistent campaign promises. Rep. Josh Gottheimer added it to his campaign platform. And former Senate President Steve Sweeney claims to be the “first” candidate in the race to call for such a measure. (Han, 3/23)
CBS News:
After Reported Deaths, Texas Lawmakers File Bills To Clear Confusion Over Medical Exceptions To State's Near Abortion Ban
Texas lawmakers are hoping new bills will clear up the confusion over medical exceptions to the state's near abortion ban. The legislation comes after critics blamed uncertainty over the law for putting women's health in jeopardy and in some cases, leading to death. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have filed legislation in the Texas Senate and House. Under Texas law, the only exception to the state's near abortion ban is to save the life of the mother. (Fink, 3/23)
The Texas Tribune:
How Texas Republicans Plan To Keep Cracking Down On Abortion
Abortion has been outlawed in Texas for almost three years now, but still, Texans are finding ways to terminate their pregnancies. There’s been a steady flow of pills being mailed into the state, and abortion seekers traveling out of the state, resulting in a net positive number of abortions nationally since the procedure was banned. This flouting of the laws is a real bugaboo of anti-abortion groups and Republican elected officials. (Klibanoff, 3/21)
Wyoming Public Radio:
Teton County Says It Won’t Consider New Abortion Lawsuit
Teton County’s district court has denied hearing a lawsuit seeking to block two new abortion laws recently passed by the state legislature. Judge Melissa Owens said she wouldn’t consider the case since patients have been turned away from care at Wellspring Health Access in Natrona County — even though at least three of them were residents of Teton County. (Merzbach, 3/21)
Missouri Independent:
Proposed Tax Credit May Be Lucrative For Missouri Anti-Abortion Centers
When the Missouri House signed off on a $1.3 billion tax cut package last week, it included a provision creating a 100% tax credit for donations to pregnancy resource centers, maternity homes and diaper banks. The credits — allowing up to $50,000 in donations to be accepted in place of taxes owed — are seen by supporters as a way to increase aid to pregnant women in need following Missourians’ decision to legalize abortion last November. (Spoerre, 3/21)