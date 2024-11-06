Abortion Access Initiatives Fail In Florida, Nebraska, And South Dakota
Voters in Florida and South Dakota defeated ballot measures that would have overturned their respective states' abortion bans. And in Nebraska's unusual election with two abortion questions, a ballot measure passed that enshrined a current 12-week abortion ban in the state's constitution.
South Dakota Searchlight:
Abortion-Rights Measure Loses In South Dakota
An attempt to restore abortion rights in South Dakota went down to defeat Tuesday. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to an abortion in 2022, a trigger ban adopted by the South Dakota Legislature in 2005 immediately took effect. The ban has one exception for abortions necessary to “preserve the life of the pregnant female.” This was the third time South Dakotans have voted on a statewide abortion ballot question. (Tupper, Haiar, Huber and Hult, 11/6)
AP:
Voters Back Nebraska’s Ban On Abortions After 12 Weeks Of Pregnancy And Reject A Competing Measure
Nebraska voters supported a measure Tuesday that enshrines the state’s current ban on abortions after the 12th week of pregnancy in the state constitution, and they rejected a competing measure that sought to expand abortion rights. Nebraska was the first state to have competing abortion amendments on the same ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending the nationwide right to abortion and allowing states to decide for themselves. The dueling measures were among a record number of petition-initiated measures on Nebraska’s ballot Tuesday. (Beck and Funk, 11/6)
The Hill:
Florida’s Abortion Amendment Fails, Leaving 6-Week Ban In Place
Florida’s abortion-rights ballot initiative fell short of passing on Tuesday, leaving in place a six-week abortion ban that has helped restrict access across almost all of the Southern U.S. The measure’s defeat is a significant victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who engaged multiple levers of state-sponsored power to oppose it. Florida is now the first state to defeat an abortion rights amendment since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. The measure needed a 60 percent supermajority to pass, the highest threshold in the country. No abortion measure to date has passed with 60 percent of the vote. Florida was one of 10 states voting on abortion-related ballot measures Tuesday. All the others needed a simple majority to pass. (Weixel, 11/5)
Fox News:
DeSantis Claims Victory Over Florida Abortion Amendment As Supporters Celebrate: 'Praise God'
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed victory on Tuesday evening over the defeat of an amendment that would have created a constitutional right to abortion. Conservative and pro-life social media users celebrated DeSantis' victory lap, calling the failure of Amendment 4 a "huge win for life." SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a comment provided to Fox Digital Tuesday: "Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, when we wake up tomorrow, babies with beating hearts will still be protected in the free state of Florida." (Colton, 11/5)