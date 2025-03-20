Abortion Clinics’ Safety A Top Concern As Factions Chart Ways Forward
As abortion-sympathetic states and localities look to shore up safety measures, opponents are ramping up efforts to shut down operations and are turning to the courts to upend state and city protections for clinics. Also, the feds plan to appeal a block on Trump's trans military ban.
Politico:
Clashes Over Abortion Clinic Safety Intensify After Trump’s Pardons: ‘I Knew That Threats Would Increase’
Abortion rights supporters across the country are scrambling to strengthen protections for clinics in response to moves by the Trump administration that they believe will put providers and patients in danger. Democratic lawmakers have introduced bills in Illinois, Michigan, New York and elsewhere to restrict demonstrations outside of clinics, increase criminal penalties for people who harass doctors and patients, or allocate more funds for abortion providers to buy security cameras, bulletproof glass and other protections. (Ollstein and Friedman, 3/19)
The Hill:
Hawley Expresses Skepticism Of Oz Over Abortion, Trans Rights
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) expressed skepticism about Dr. Mehmet Oz’s, President Trump’s pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid, views on abortion and transgender rights. “I’ve been reading up on Dr. Oz – I see he’s praised trans surgeries for minors and supported hormone treatments & puberty blockers for kids in the past,” Hawley wrote on X. “And has also criticized state laws protecting life. I hope he’s changed his views to match President Trump!” (Irwin, 3/19)
More on transgender health —
The Hill:
Hegseth Says Pentagon Appealing Block On Trump Transgender Military Ban
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he is appealing a block on an executive order from President Trump effectively preventing transgender people from serving openly in the military. “We are appealing this decision, and we will win,” Hegseth said in a Wednesday evening post on the social platform X. (Suter, 3/19)
Bloomberg:
Trump Freezes $175 Million To University Of Pennsylvania Over Trans Athletes
The Trump administration has frozen $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania, citing policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, according to the White House. The move follows a pattern of escalating federal scrutiny of elite universities as political pressure mounts over their handling of campus unrest and allegations of discrimination. (Cattan and Lowenkron, 3/19)