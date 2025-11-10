ACA Subsidies Still In Limbo As Senate Nears Deal To End Longest Shutdown
Eight senators voted with the Democratic caucus to advance a compromise measure to fund the government through the end of January. SNAP benefits would resume, but the extension of health care tax credits is not included. Plus, President Trump renews call to repeal Obamacare.
The New York Times:
Senate Moves Toward Ending Shutdown After Democratic Defectors Relent
But the deal prompted a quick and fierce backlash among Democrats, many of whom were livid that their colleagues had backed down from the party’s central demand in the shutdown fight: the extension of health insurance subsidies that are slated to expire at the end of the year, sending premiums soaring for millions of Americans. The compromise measure included a provision that many Democrats had sought to reverse layoffs of federal workers made during the shutdown. It also came with a commitment from Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota and the majority leader, to allow a vote in December on extending the expiring health insurance tax credits for a year. Many Democrats have said for weeks that such a pledge would be insufficient to win them over, since such a bill has appeared all but certain to die in the Republican-led Congress. (Edmondson and Gold, 11/10)
On Obamacare —
Axios:
Trump Calls For Obamacare Subsidies To Be Sent To Consumers
President Trump said Saturday that the money that's being spent on Affordable Care Act subsidies now should be sent directly to consumers — a position that's likely to complicate the government shutdown deadlock even more. (Nather, 11/8)
Stat:
Trump Revives Old Republican Battle Cry: Repeal Obamacare
Over the weekend, in the face of the longest federal government shutdown in history, a familiar refrain has arisen from President Trump and other Republicans: Repeal Obamacare. (Wilkerson, 11/9)
The Washington Post:
Is Health Insurance A Matter Of Life And Death? Scientists May Have An Answer.
The surprisingly tricky question stumped researchers for decades. But they think they finally have an answer. (Frankel, 11/10)
KFF Health News:
Shutdown Has Highlighted Washington’s Retreat From Big Ideas On Health Care
In the run-up to the 2020 election, all 20 Democratic presidential candidates promised voters they’d pursue bold changes to health care, such as a government-run insurance plan or expanding Medicare to cover every American. Fast-forward to the congressional stalemate that has closed the federal government for more than a month. Democrats, entrenched on one side of the legislative battle, staked their political future on merely preserving parts of the Affordable Care Act — a far cry from the systemic health policy changes that party members once described as crucial for tackling the high price of care. (Armour, 11/10)