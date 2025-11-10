Spending And Fiscal Battles

KFF Health News: Shutdown Has Highlighted Washington’s Retreat From Big Ideas On Health Care In the run-up to the 2020 election, all 20 Democratic presidential candidates promised voters they’d pursue bold changes to health care, such as a government-run insurance plan or expanding Medicare to cover every American. Fast-forward to the congressional stalemate that has closed the federal government for more than a month. Democrats, entrenched on one side of the legislative battle, staked their political future on merely preserving parts of the Affordable Care Act — a far cry from the systemic health policy changes that party members once described as crucial for tackling the high price of care. (Armour, 11/10)

The Washington Post: Is Health Insurance A Matter Of Life And Death? Scientists May Have An Answer. The surprisingly tricky question stumped researchers for decades. But they think they finally have an answer. (Frankel, 11/10)

Stat: Trump Revives Old Republican Battle Cry: Repeal Obamacare Over the weekend, in the face of the longest federal government shutdown in history, a familiar refrain has arisen from President Trump and other Republicans: Repeal Obamacare. (Wilkerson, 11/9)

Axios: Trump Calls For Obamacare Subsidies To Be Sent To Consumers President Trump said Saturday that the money that's being spent on Affordable Care Act subsidies now should be sent directly to consumers — a position that's likely to complicate the government shutdown deadlock even more. (Nather, 11/8)

The New York Times: Senate Moves Toward Ending Shutdown After Democratic Defectors Relent But the deal prompted a quick and fierce backlash among Democrats, many of whom were livid that their colleagues had backed down from the party’s central demand in the shutdown fight: the extension of health insurance subsidies that are slated to expire at the end of the year, sending premiums soaring for millions of Americans. The compromise measure included a provision that many Democrats had sought to reverse layoffs of federal workers made during the shutdown. It also came with a commitment from Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota and the majority leader, to allow a vote in December on extending the expiring health insurance tax credits for a year. Many Democrats have said for weeks that such a pledge would be insufficient to win them over, since such a bill has appeared all but certain to die in the Republican-led Congress. (Edmondson and Gold, 11/10)

Eight senators voted with the Democratic caucus to advance a compromise measure to fund the government through the end of January. SNAP benefits would resume, but the extension of health care tax credits is not included. Plus, President Trump renews call to repeal Obamacare.

Hunger Pains And Confusion Grow As Courts, States, Trump Battle Over SNAP

On Sunday night, an appeals court denied President Donald Trump's efforts to halt the release of full funding for November's payments. Trump also threatened Friday to penalize states that paid full benefits and ordered them to claw back the money. It's unclear if that demand still stands.

The Washington Post: Appeals Court Backs Ruling Requiring Full SNAP Benefit Payments For November

A U.S. appeals court Sunday night denied the Trump administration’s efforts to stop the release of full funding for November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments as ordered by a lower court judge. ... The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision, prolonging the tug-of-war over the nation’s largest public initiative to combat hunger. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday temporarily blocked the district court order until the 1st Circuit issued its ruling. The Supreme Court’s administrative stay will expire 48 hours after the 1st Circuit’s ruling. (Masih, Grandoni and Berman,11/10)

Politico: Trump Administration Tells States To ‘Undo’ Full SNAP Benefits

The Trump administration is telling states not to pay full November food stamp benefits, revising its previous guidance after winning a temporary victory at the Supreme Court on Friday. USDA’s latest memo, sent Saturday to state directors of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, instructed states to deliver just 65 percent of benefits during the government shutdown and required those who already sent full payments to claw back that money. (Shin, 11/9)

New Hampshire Public Radio: November SNAP Benefits Paid Out In Full In NH, After A Week Of Confusion And Uncertainty

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says SNAP benefits for November have been paid, even as the long term status of the food assistance program remains in limbo amid a series of court rulings. (Dario and Harris, 11/8)

The Baltimore Sun: Trump Administration Told States To 'Undo' Food Stamp Benefits. Maryland Will Forge Ahead.

President Donald Trump’s administration told states over the weekend to reverse any actions they took to provide food aid amid a government shutdown that leaves federal benefits uncertain — though Maryland appears unlikely to change its plan to spend $62 million to help state residents who depend on food stamps. (Swick, 11/9)

The Guardian: Snap Workers Rebuke Trump Administration Over Funding: ‘Using Our Country’s Poorest As Pawns’

“It’s hard to look someone in the face who’s telling you they can’t feed their family, and be able to try to guide them to other avenues to try to get some food for their household. We have community food banks, and we have food pantries, and they’re they’re already maxed out,” said Stacy Smith, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2882, who works as an eligibility technician for assistance programs including Snap in Providence, Rhode Island. (Sainato, 11/10)

Iowa Public Radio: Refugees And Other Immigrants In Iowa Learn They're No Longer Eligible For SNAP Benefits

Refugees in Iowa are learning they are no longer eligible for SNAP benefits. The federal government has ordered states to start enforcing a part of the One Big Beautiful Bill that cuts off food assistance for refugees and many other types of immigrants with legal status. (Sostaric, 11/7)

The New York Times: In Alaska And Hawaii, Higher Food Prices Intensified SNAP Anxiety

Some residents are receiving benefits, but the uncertainty over the past weeks has burdened many in the two states, where the cost of food is the highest in the nation. (Foist, Truesdale, Hippensteel and Morales, 11/9)

The 19th: The Fight Over SNAP Benefits Continues — And So Does The Mom Guilt

Love Dyer doesn’t know what to expect when her federal food benefits — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — refill later this month. Amid a legal battle between the Trump administration and judges trying to restore aid, the Atlanta mom is wary of letting her guard down and trusting that things could soon be back to normal. (Rodriguez, 11/7)

