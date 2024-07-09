After $1B Donation, Johns Hopkins Medical School Is Now Free For Most
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who earned a degree in engineering from Johns Hopkins in 1964, offered the gift in an attempt to ease the nation's "serious" shortage of doctors. Free tuition begins this fall for any med student whose family earns less than $300,000 a year.
The Washington Post:
$1 Billion Gift To Make Johns Hopkins Medical School Free For Most
A $1 billion gift to Johns Hopkins University from billionaire Mike Bloomberg will make medical school free for most students and increase financial aid for those enrolled in nursing, public health and other graduate programs. In a Monday letter in the Bloomberg Philanthropies annual report, Bloomberg addressed the dual challenges of declining health and education. The gift marks an emphatic endorsement of the value of higher learning at a time when academia increasingly has been under political attack. (Svrluga, 7/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Where Health Management Graduates Are Taking Jobs
Graduates from health administration master's programs most often go on to work for hospitals or health systems, but other sectors also attract their interest. The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education examined placement of 2022-23 graduates from select residential, non-executive track full-time programs. The analysis found that after hospitals and systems, most graduates went to consulting firms and physician practice management positions. (Broderick, 7/8)
NBC News:
Nearly Half Of U.S. Counties Don't Have A Single Cardiologist
Millions of Americans likely to develop and die from heart disease live in cardiology deserts — areas of the country without a single heart specialist to care for them. New research published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology finds that nearly half of all counties in the U.S. lack a practicing cardiologist. Most of those counties are rural, with residents who tend to be sicker in general with complex medical problems. (Edwards, 7/8)
Military.com:
More Than Three-Fourths Of Tricare Directories' Mental Health Provider Listings Are Inaccurate, Report Finds
A federal watchdog has determined that most of the mental health provider listings in Tricare network directories are inaccurate or outdated, a problem that could prevent military service members and families from getting vital behavioral health care. The Government Accountability Office estimated that 85% of listings in the Tricare East Region and 79% in the Tricare West Region had troubles with location, gender of the provider, specialty or subspecialty descriptions, or phone and fax numbers. (Kime, 7/8)