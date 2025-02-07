After ‘Abortion’ Was Wiped From CDC Website, Users Now Get ‘Adoption’ Info
The change was made while federal health care webpages were taken offline. Reproductive health workers call it a "clear attempt" to change the messaging around pregnancy. Meanwhile, health care centers and clinics nationwide are making tough calls after the White House instituted a funding freeze.
The Hill:
Searches For 'Abortion' On CDC Website Prompt Suggestion To Try 'Adoption'
Users who search for abortion information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website are now directed to try searching for the word “adoption.” The change comes less than a week after more than a dozen federal agency websites — including the CDC’s — went offline. Some of the CDC’s webpages have since been restored, but scientists and public health researchers are concerned that the information that has come back has been altered in some way. (O’Connell-Domenech, 2/6)
More on the federal communications freeze —
NPR:
Senate Democrats Demand Answers On Health Communications Freeze
Two letters from different groups of senators call for answers from the Trump administration about pauses in scientific communications and funding. (Wroth, 2/6)
Roll Call:
Community Health Centers Caught Up In Funding Freeze
Funding delays have pushed several community health centers nationwide to close or cut back on staff, citing issues accessing federal funding. The financial problems, the centers say, appear to stem from last week’s temporary domestic funding grant freeze and the implementation of new executive orders. (Hellmann and Raman, 2/6)
NBC News:
Health Clinics Face Cuts, Closures As Trump's Funding Fight Ripples Outside Of Washington
In West Virginia, a nonprofit mental health program for teenage girls is turning to a private donor to help cover its expenses. Three Virginia health clinics have shut their doors. And a network of health centers in rural Mississippi is facing a deficit of $500,000 and may have to scale back services. Across the country, health clinics and nonprofit organizations largely serving rural and low-income patients have found themselves unable to access previously allocated federal funds, as a short-lived government funding freeze has continued to disrupt daily operations for a range of programs. (Pettypiece and Harris, 2/7)
The 19th:
Trump Federal Funding Freeze Worries Domestic Violence Nonprofits
The Trump administration’s push to align federal spending to the president’s agenda — which last week came with the striking freeze of grants and loans to a broad swath of the nation’s nonprofits — has sent shockwaves through the network of organizations that provide services to victims of gender-based and domestic violence. (Mithani and Barclay, 2/6)