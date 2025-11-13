After Bishops’ Vote, Catholic Hospitals Ban Gender-Affirming Care Across US
According to the Catholic Health Association, more than one in seven patients in the U.S. are treated at Catholic hospitals daily, with some communities having no alternative medical centers. Meanwhile, transgender service members are suing the Air Force after an announcement that it would deny them retirement benefits.
AP:
US Catholic Bishops Ban Gender-Affirming Care At Catholic Hospitals
U.S. Catholic bishops voted Wednesday to make official a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender patients at Catholic hospitals. The step formalizes a yearslong process for the U.S. church to address transgender health care. From a Baltimore hotel ballroom, the bishops overwhelmingly approved revisions to their ethical and religious directives that guide the nation’s thousands of Catholic health care institutions and providers. (Stanley, 11/12)
AP:
Transgender Members Of The Air Force Sue Over Retirement Pay
A group of 17 transgender members of the Air Force are suing the U.S. government over what they say is the military’s unlawful revocation of their early retirement pensions and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court Monday, comes several months after the Air Force confirmed that it would deny all transgender service members who have served between 15 and 18 years the option to retire early and would instead separate them without retirement benefits. (Toropin, 11/12)
The 19th:
Detransition Is Now A Key Tool Of Politicians’ Anti-Trans Agenda. But What Is It Really Like?
For some people, gender shifts over time, often through changes in one’s sense of self. A transgender man may realize they are nonbinary and stop hormone replacement therapy. A trans woman may face so much discrimination that she represses her identity. And some trans people medically reverse their transition to live as their sex assigned at birth. (Rummler, 11/12)
The 19th:
She Detransitioned At 20. She’s Scared About The Future Of Trans Health Care.
For Ara Kareis, the Trump administration’s rhetoric about detransitioners and transgender people is not just wrong — it’s scary. “The whole administration is scaring me right now,” said Kareis, a 22-year-old North Carolina resident who detransitioned a few years ago. To her, the rhetoric shared by the president and the vice president that portrays gender transition as a form of mutilation is deeply harmful. (Rummler, 11/12)
Also —
The New York Times:
Marriage Ruling Relieves Gay Americans And Leaves Conservatives Pledging New Challenges
The number of married same-sex couples in the United States doubled in the last decade to 774,000, according to government data. The possibility of a reversal on Obergefell led some same-sex couples to speed up their marriage plans, advocates said, and added fuel to state campaigns to repeal old statutes and constitutional amendments prohibiting same-sex marriage. In Virginia, L.G.B.T.Q. advocates are hoping legislators will approve a state constitutional amendment in 2026 enshrining a right to marry, regardless of race, sex and gender. (Harmon, 11/10)