- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- ‘They Don’t Return Home’: Cities Across US Fail To Curb Traffic Deaths
- ICE Crackdown Heightens Barriers for Immigrant Domestic Violence Victims
- Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
- Political Cartoon: 'iPad Baby?'
- Spending And Fiscal Battles 1
- With Shutdown In Rearview Mirror, ACA Subsidies Are A Priority. Or Not.
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
‘They Don’t Return Home’: Cities Across US Fail To Curb Traffic Deaths
Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Houston reported more traffic fatalities than homicides last year. Despite local, state, and federal safety initiatives, such as Vision Zero, traffic deaths across the U.S. are higher than they were a decade ago. (Chaseedaw Giles, 11/13)
ICE Crackdown Heightens Barriers for Immigrant Domestic Violence Victims
Immigrant victims of domestic violence have long encountered hurdles when seeking help from police and courts. The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has made victims without legal status even more afraid to report abuse, advocacy groups say. (Cheryl Platzman Weinstock, 11/13)
Listen to the Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
The "KFF Health News Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from our newsroom to the airwaves each week. (11/12)
Political Cartoon: 'iPad Baby?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'iPad Baby?'" by Jerry King.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
HUNGER ISN'T HEALTHY, EVER
Benefits delayed.
In the fridge: cold light, spare scraps.
Parents' shoulders slump.
- Danny Mintz
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
With Shutdown In Rearview Mirror, ACA Subsidies Are A Priority. Or Not.
The House voted Wednesday to fund the government through January, and President Donald Trump signed the measure that effectively ends the shutdown. Now, Democrats are maneuvering to force a vote on the expiring tax credits, while House Speaker Mike Johnson says he will not commit to bringing up the issue in his chamber, AP reports. Plus, what does this mean for SNAP benefits?
AP:
Trump Signs Government Funding Bill, Ending Record Shutdown
President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill Wednesday night, ending a record 43-day shutdown that caused financial stress for federal workers who went without paychecks, stranded scores of travelers at airports and generated long lines at some food banks. The shutdown magnified partisan divisions in Washington as Trump took unprecedented unilateral actions — including canceling projects and trying to fire federal workers — to pressure Democrats into relenting on their demands. (Freking, Cappelletti and Brown, 11/13)
What happens next? —
The Hill:
Hemp-Derived THC Drinks, Edibles Could Soon Disappear Because Of Shutdown Bill
Popular THC-infused drinks and edibles may disappear from store shelves in the next year as Congress is on the verge of passing a ban on nearly all hemp-derived THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, products. Tucked into the Senate-passed government funding bill is a provision that would recriminalize many of the intoxicating hemp-derived products that were legalized by the 2018 farm bill. (Weixel, 11/12)
The Hill:
Democrats Introduce Discharge Petition To Force Vote On Extension Of ObamaCare Subsidies
House Democratic leaders introduced a discharge petition Wednesday designed to force consideration of legislation to extend expiring ObamaCare subsidies for another three years. Behind House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the Democrats are hoping to entice a handful of moderate Republicans to endorse the petition, which will require 218 signatures to force a floor vote on the legislation over the objections of Republican leaders. (Lillis, 11/12)
Politico:
The White House Knows It Needs To Act On Health Care Affordability. Here's What's On The Table.
President Donald Trump’s Domestic Policy Council and senior health officials have been meeting privately for preliminary conversations on how to address the expiration of health insurance tax credits, according to a White House official and another person familiar with the talks. (Haslett, Messerly and Ward, 11/13)
Stat:
Trump Plan To Replace ACA Subsidies With Cash Met With Skepticism
Republicans are proposing a substitute to the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits that Democrats want to extend, taking their cue from President Trump’s demands. But even some opponents to the Democrats’ plan are wary of what Republicans are working on. (Wilkerson, 11/13)
On SNAP and hunger —
AP:
SNAP Timeline Remains Uncertain Even As The Government Starts To Reopen
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the program, said in an email Wednesday that funds could be available “upon the government reopening, within 24 hours for most states.” The department didn’t immediately answer questions about where it might take longer — or whether the 24-hour timeline applies to when money would be available to states or loaded onto debit cards used by beneficiaries. (Mulvihill, 11/12)
ABC News:
Some Food Banks See Up To 1,800% Surge In Demand Since SNAP Benefits Were Halted
Food assistance workers said the restoration of food assistance can't come soon enough as they struggle to fill in the gap left behind by SNAP. Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director at Facing Hunger Food Bank, said she's been working at the food bank for 11 years and has never seen the surge in people she is seeing now, and that it is higher than what she saw during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kekatos, 11/13)
AP:
Tribes Kill Bison To Feed Their People Because Of The Shutdown
On the open plains of the Fort Peck Reservation, Robert Magnan leaned out the window of his truck, set a rifle against the door frame and then “pop!” — a bison tumbled dead in its tracks. Magnan and a co-worker shot two more bison, also known as buffalo, and quickly field dressed the animals before carting them off for processing into ground beef and cuts of meat for distribution to members of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in northern Montana. (Brown, Lee Brewer and Schafer, 11/13)
Trump Administration Aims To Slash Housing Grants By Two-Thirds In 2026
In a major shift in homelessness policy, the bulk of funding would be directed toward programs that prioritize work and drug treatment. Also: new patent policies' impact on lowering drug prices; pediatricians' reactions to the FDA's effort to limit fluoride supplements; and more.
The New York Times:
Trump Administration To Drastically Cut Housing Grants
The Trump administration has developed plans for a wholesale shift in homelessness policy that would slash support for long-term housing programs, according to a confidential grant-making plan, and critics say it could quickly place as many as 170,000 formerly homeless people at risk of returning to the streets. Pivoting from housing aid, the administration’s approach would shift billions to short-term programs that impose work rules, help the police dismantle encampments, and require the homeless to accept treatment for mental health or addiction. (DeParle, 11/12)
On prescription prices and immigration policy —
Stat:
New Patent Policies May Undermine Trump Drive To Lower Drug Prices
File this under “unintended consequences.” Over the past few months, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has pursued new policies that its officials insist will preserve patents from unnecessary legal challenges and strengthen the system for protecting innovation. (Silverman, 11/13)
The Washington Post:
U.S. Visas Can Be Denied For Obesity, Cancer And Diabetes, Rubio Says
The Trump administration directed visa officers to consider obesity — and other chronic health conditions such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes — as reasons to deny foreigners visas to the United States. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told U.S. consulates and embassies around the world about the changes in a Nov. 6 cable, according to a copy obtained and verified by The Washington Post. The move broadens current medical screening beyond contagious diseases and gives visa officers new justification to reject applicants, in the Trump administration’s latest effort to curb the flow of immigration. (Gurley and Natanson, 11/13)
KFF Health News:
ICE Crackdown Heightens Barriers For Immigrant Domestic Violence Victims
The immigrant from India believed her husband when he said that if she wasn’t gone by the time he got to their Georgia home in 10 minutes, he would kill her. She said her husband and his family, who are also immigrants, abused her throughout their marriage, beating her with a belt, pouring hot water on her, cutting her, and pushing her head through a wall. (Platzman Weinstock, 11/13)
On MAHA —
AP:
At MAHA Summit, Vance Praises RFK Jr. For Defying Convention
Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday praised Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s willingness to question established science and embrace nontraditional voices in the health care space, saying that often throughout history, “all the experts were wrong.” In remarks in a fireside chat between the two men at a “Make America Healthy Again” summit in the nation’s capital, Vance also propped up Kennedy’s MAHA movement, saying it has been “a critical part of our success in Washington.” (Swenson, 11/12)
The New York Times:
FDA’s Move To Limit Fluoride Supplements Has Doctors Worried
The agency announced new recommendations on fluoride supplements, a crucial tool for protecting children’s dental health. (Blum, 11/11)
Stat:
How Two FDA Officials, Prasad And Hoeg, Seized Vaccine Oversight
Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said he does not want to take vaccines away from Americans. But at a closed-door meeting of Food and Drug Administration vaccine scientists in September, a top official suggested doing just that. (Lawrence, 11/12)
FDA Unveils Blueprint For Custom Gene-Editing Treatments
The plan allows a company or academic group to craft custom treatments for “several” patients and then apply for approval. Rather than the FDA approving an individual, unchangeable drug, it would allow those creators to keep crafting bespoke editors for new individuals with new mutations, Stat explains.
Stat:
FDA Officials Offer Roadmap For Gene-Editing Cases Like Baby KJ's
Top Food and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday detailed a roadmap for approving the world’s first personalized gene-editing treatments. (Mast, 11/12)
More pharmaceutical developments —
MedPage Today:
Rapid-Acting Drug For Major Heart Attacks Hits Main Goal In Trial
Patients experiencing major heart attacks had a lower risk of serious complications if they received a single injection of the investigational drug zalunfiban at first medical contact, a randomized placebo-controlled trial showed. (Susman, 11/12)
Fox News:
New Bladder Cancer Treatment Shows 82% Success In Breakthrough Trial
An experimental drug has shown promise in fighting a hard-to-treat form of bladder cancer known as BCG-unresponsive high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) is an immunotherapy drug that is often the first-line treatment for certain early-stage bladder cancers. The new drug, TAR-200 — which was evaluated in a trial sponsored and conducted by Janssen Research & Development, LLC, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson — may offer a less invasive alternative to bladder removal surgery. (Quill, 11/12)
NPR:
New Malaria Drug Could Be A Life-Saver
At the turn of the millennium, a new class of drugs derived from ancient Chinese herbal medicine revolutionized malaria care. Artemisinin's, as they're called, are based on extracts from the sweet wormwood plant. They arrived just as the drugs used since the 1970s were becoming useless for many, as the parasite that causes malaria evolved resistance. "The deaths we saw in the late 1990s, the early 2000s — like 2 million a year — that was a direct result of drug failure," says George Jagoe, executive vice president of access and product management at Medicines for Malaria Venture, a non-profit. "No one ever wants to be behind the 8-ball again." (Lambert, 11/12)
Updates from the health care industry —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Rates Rise For Aveanna, Enhabit Home Health
Home health companies say they are winning the tug of war with Medicare Advantage insurers over higher rates that ensure better member access to in-home services. Executives from Enhabit Home Health, Aveanna Healthcare and the Pennant Group told investor analysts during third-quarter earnings calls last week they have been more successful signing contracts with insurers that pay them higher fees per patient visit or for 60-day episodes of care. In return, members get priority access to services as demand for home healthcare from an aging population outpaces the supply of available providers. (Eastabrook, 11/12)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
BJC, WashU Will Accept UnitedHealthcare Marketplace Plans
Washington University physicians will accept health insurance sold by UnitedHealthcare on the Affordable Care Act individual marketplace — even though the system’s doctors are not currently listed on the ACA website as being “in network” for 2026. But they are in network, said Abeeha Shamshad, spokesperson for WashU Medicine. (Suntrup, 11/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Aetna, Cigna ‘Downcoding’ Policies Receive Pushback From States
The furor over accusations that health insurance companies are automatically “downcoding” medical claims has reached state capitals. Arkansas and Virginia adopted new laws this year to address downcoding, which is often conducted using artificial intelligence and other digital tools. Physician societies such as the American Medical Association are gathering allies in several state legislatures. The AMA expects more progress in 2026, according to a spokesperson. (Tong, 11/12)
Minnesota Public Radio:
University Of Minnesota Opposes Fairview And Physicians Group Deal
The University of Minnesota is raising concerns about an agreement between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and a group of physicians at the University of Minnesota Medical School. On Wednesday, Fairview and University of Minnesota Physicians, a nonprofit clinical practice, announced they had reached a deal slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2027, to support physician training and fund the medical school for the next 10 years. (Zurek, 11/12)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Nov. 6: Zach Dyer reads the week’s news: What to do when your health insurer stops covering your medical provider, and the Republican budget law will make it harder for some people to pay for medical school. (Cook, 11/12)
Medicaid Cuts Lead To Closure Of 20 More Planned Parenthood Locations
The closures come after months of financial struggle due to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill blocking the organization from billing Medicaid. Planned Parenthood has brought the issue to the courts in a battle that is ongoing. Plus: the potential effects of antidepressants on teenage sexuality.
The Washington Post:
Planned Parenthood Warns Of Grim Future For Clinics After Medicaid Cuts
Planned Parenthood has spent tens of millions of dollars providing health care to low-income patients and has closed 20 clinics in the months since the Trump administration blocked the group from billing Medicaid — but weathering the funding cut on its own will soon become untenable, its leaders say. ... The 20 clinics the group has closed since the Medicaid ban became law are in addition to more than two dozen Planned Parenthood clinics that shut down earlier this year because of other federal funding cuts. Those that remain open are “being pushed to the brink,” the report said. (Somasundaram, 11/12)
Other news about reproductive and sexual health —
The New York Times:
More Teens Are Taking Antidepressants. It Could Disrupt Their Sex Lives for Years.
Research on adults who take S.S.R.I.s shows they tamp down sexual desire. Why aren’t we studying what that could mean for adolescents who take them? (Bergner, 11/12)
The New York Times:
What To Know About Teen Sexual Development And S.S.R.I.S
There is basically no research that looks at the impact of antidepressants on emerging sexuality. Here are the key things we do know. (Bergner, 11/12)
CNN:
US Health Leaders Hailed The Benefits Of Hormone Therapy For Menopause. Doctors Are Pushing For Balance
On Monday, US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary announced that after 20 years, they were righting a medical wrong — what Makary has called “maybe one of the greatest screw-ups of modern medicine” — by pushing to remove the “black box” warning on hormone therapy for menopause symptoms. (Goodman, 11/12)
CNN:
Women Face A Much Higher Risk Of Homicide, Especially From Guns, During Pregnancy
On April 9, 2020, after Shirley Scarborough made her daily call to a prayer line, she went to work and got another call: from the police department in Richmond, Virginia. Her youngest daughter, Francesca Harris-Scarborough, had been killed the night before. (Christensen, 11/10)
If you need help —
Dial 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for 24/7 support from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. It's free and confidential.
More health news from across the U.S. —
Fox News:
Tiburon, California Town Council Unanimously Bans All Tobacco Products Sales
Officials in Tiburon, California, have moved to prohibit the sale of all tobacco. On Wednesday, the town council unanimously passed an ordinance that would ban the sale of cigarettes, cigars, vapes, e-cigarettes and all other nicotine products. Tiburon Mayor Holli Thier told Fox News Digital in a statement that she is "pleased to have sponsored" and "voted to save lives and save our environment." (DiMella, 11/11)
AP:
Former Aide To California Gov. Gavin Newsom Indicted On Federal Charges
A former top aide to California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been indicted on federal charges alleging her involvement in a scheme to steal campaign money from former federal Health Secretary Xavier Becerra. Dana Williamson was arrested and appeared in court Wednesday in Sacramento. She pleaded not guilty to all charges, and a judge ordered her released from custody. (Nguyễn and Ding, 11/13)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Eddie Vedder Doc On Rare Skin Disease To Screen In St. Louis
Those with epidermolysis bullosa can tear their fragile skin by brushing their teeth, eating or partaking in other everyday acts. The rare genetic disease leaves skin as fragile as “butterly wings,” forcing patients to wear and change bandages multiple times a day. (Fentem, 11/13)
MedPage Today:
Woman Born Without Most Of Her Brain Celebrates Her 20th Birthday
Doctors told her parents she wasn't expected to survive past age 4, but a Nebraska woman born without cerebral hemispheres celebrated her 20th birthday last week. Alex Simpson was diagnosed with hydranencephaly, a rare congenital malformation, when she was 2 months old. "Technically, she has about half the size of my pinky finger of her cerebellum in the back part of her brain, but that's all that's there," Alex's father, Shawn Simpson, told KETV in Omaha. (George, 11/12)
KFF Health News:
‘They Don’t Return Home’: Cities Across US Fail To Curb Traffic Deaths
Kris Edwards waited at home with friends for his wife, Erika “Tilly” Edwards, to go out to dinner, but she never made it back to the house they had purchased only four days earlier. Around 9 p.m. on June 29, a hit-and-run driver killed Tilly as she walked to her car after a fundraiser performance in Hollywood. "I’ve just got to figure out how to keep living. And the hard part with that is not knowing why,” Edwards said of his wife’s death. (Giles, 11/13)
After Bishops' Vote, Catholic Hospitals Ban Gender-Affirming Care Across US
According to the Catholic Health Association, more than one in seven patients in the U.S. are treated at Catholic hospitals daily, with some communities having no alternative medical centers. Meanwhile, transgender service members are suing the Air Force after an announcement that it would deny them retirement benefits.
AP:
US Catholic Bishops Ban Gender-Affirming Care At Catholic Hospitals
U.S. Catholic bishops voted Wednesday to make official a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender patients at Catholic hospitals. The step formalizes a yearslong process for the U.S. church to address transgender health care. From a Baltimore hotel ballroom, the bishops overwhelmingly approved revisions to their ethical and religious directives that guide the nation’s thousands of Catholic health care institutions and providers. (Stanley, 11/12)
AP:
Transgender Members Of The Air Force Sue Over Retirement Pay
A group of 17 transgender members of the Air Force are suing the U.S. government over what they say is the military’s unlawful revocation of their early retirement pensions and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court Monday, comes several months after the Air Force confirmed that it would deny all transgender service members who have served between 15 and 18 years the option to retire early and would instead separate them without retirement benefits. (Toropin, 11/12)
The 19th:
Detransition Is Now A Key Tool Of Politicians’ Anti-Trans Agenda. But What Is It Really Like?
For some people, gender shifts over time, often through changes in one’s sense of self. A transgender man may realize they are nonbinary and stop hormone replacement therapy. A trans woman may face so much discrimination that she represses her identity. And some trans people medically reverse their transition to live as their sex assigned at birth. (Rummler, 11/12)
The 19th:
She Detransitioned At 20. She’s Scared About The Future Of Trans Health Care.
For Ara Kareis, the Trump administration’s rhetoric about detransitioners and transgender people is not just wrong — it’s scary. “The whole administration is scaring me right now,” said Kareis, a 22-year-old North Carolina resident who detransitioned a few years ago. To her, the rhetoric shared by the president and the vice president that portrays gender transition as a form of mutilation is deeply harmful. (Rummler, 11/12)
Also —
The New York Times:
Marriage Ruling Relieves Gay Americans And Leaves Conservatives Pledging New Challenges
The number of married same-sex couples in the United States doubled in the last decade to 774,000, according to government data. The possibility of a reversal on Obergefell led some same-sex couples to speed up their marriage plans, advocates said, and added fuel to state campaigns to repeal old statutes and constitutional amendments prohibiting same-sex marriage. In Virginia, L.G.B.T.Q. advocates are hoping legislators will approve a state constitutional amendment in 2026 enshrining a right to marry, regardless of race, sex and gender. (Harmon, 11/10)
New Flu Strain H3N2 Causes Alarm As Some Nations Are Swamped With Cases
The strain emerged in June after the makeup of this year's flu shots had already been determined. Cases in the U.K. are already triple from the same time last year, and cases in Japan have surged to nearly six times from last year. In the U.S., experts warn of uncertainty because the CDC has not released a national flu report since Sept. 26 due to the government shutdown.
NBC News:
Warnings Rise For U.S. As Severe Flu Strain H3N2 Causes Outbreaks In Canada, U.K.
As flu season gets underway, global health experts are increasingly worried about a new strain of the virus that popped up in June — four months after the makeup of this year’s flu shots had been decided. The new strain, a version of H3N2, is causing outbreaks in Canada and the U.K., where health officials are warning about the early wave that’s sending people to the hospital. (Edwards, 11/12)
The Guardian:
Pediatricians Fill Vaccine Messaging Void Left By CDC Amid Bad Flu Season
As flu season begins in the US, following the deadliest flu outbreak in children outside of a pandemic since record-keeping began in 2004, pediatricians are taking the lead on vaccine messaging. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not plan to resume its “wild to mild” flu vaccination campaign, which was halted in the midst of the record-breaking flu season. (Schreiber, 11/11)
More health and wellness news —
The Guardian:
High Blood Pressure Rates In Children Nearly Doubled In 20 Years, Global Review Finds
The rate of children and teenagers living with high blood pressure globally has nearly doubled because of a toxic combination of unhealthy diets, mass inactivity and soaring levels of obesity, according to the largest review of its kind. Experts said 114 million children who have developed hypertension even before reaching adulthood were facing potentially deadly and lifelong harm, including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and a myriad of serious health complications. (Gregory, 11/12)
Newsweek:
Scientists Find A Surprising New Trigger For Migraines
Food, stress, sleep and weather may not be the only triggers to consider when preventing migraines—how stable your daily routine is could play an important role too. Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital researchers used a total “surprisal score” to measure the unexpectedness of a participant’s daily experiences, revealing it was associated with risk of an upcoming migraine attack. (Millington, 11/12)
The New York Times:
Scientists Grow More Hopeful About Ending A Global Organ Shortage
At an international conference, researchers at the forefront of animal-human transplantation compared notes and allowed themselves the first real optimism in decades. (Rabin, 11/12)
On the use of ChatGPT —
Axios:
OpenAI's GPT-5.1 Has More Personality, Raising Questions Of Risk
The latest AI models powering ChatGPT just learned to be friendlier, improving the experience for people who use chatbots responsibly. It could be a problem for those who don't or can't. As chatbots become more human-like in their behavior, it could increase the risks of unhealthy attachments, or a kind of trust that goes beyond what the products are built to handle. (Morrone, 11/13)
The Washington Post:
How People Really Use ChatGPT, According To 47,000 Of Its Conversations
What do people ask the popular chatbot? We analyzed thousands of chats to identify common topics discussed by users and patterns in ChatGPT’s responses. (De Vynck and Merrill, 11/12)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
The Guardian:
Epstein-Barr Virus Appears To Be Trigger Of Lupus Disease, Say Scientists
The Epstein-Barr virus virus appears to be the trigger for the autoimmune disease lupus, according to groundbreaking research. (Devlin, 11/12)
CIDRAP:
Kids With Eczema May Have Fewer Related Infections, Allergic Complications After COVID Vaccination
Children with the skin condition atopic dermatitis (AD, or eczema) who are vaccinated against COVID-19 may experience fewer related infections and allergic complications, according to new research presented at the recent American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting in Florida. (Van Beusekom, 11/12)
CIDRAP:
Ivermectin Found To Be Safe, Effective In Small Children With Scabies
The results of multicenter trial indicate the antiparasitic drug ivermectin can be safely used in small children. ... Although ivermectin is widely used in mass drug administration campaigns for diseases such as onchocerciasis (river blindness), intestinal worms, and scabies, children under 15 kg (kilograms, or 33 pounds) have been excluded because of limited safety information. (Dall, 11/10)
MedPage Today:
Study Suggests Concerning Connections Between Seizures And Heart Disease
Evidence of bidirectional associations between incident late-onset epilepsy and incident myocardial infarction (MI) emerged in a cohort of stroke-free middle-age and older adults. ... "Our findings highlight the interconnectedness of heart and vascular health with brain health in middle-aged and older adults," the authors wrote. (Lou, 11/5)
EClinicalMedicine:
Regular Use Of Pharmaceutical Opioids And Subsequent Risk Of Cancer: A Prospective Cohort Study
Regular use of pharmaceutical opioids was associated with elevated risk for cancers caused by opium, but not other cancers. (Sheikh et al, 11/11)
MedPage Today:
Something Off About Recent Heart Failure Stem Cell Trial, Major Journal Admits
The BMJ has slapped an "expression of concern" on a much-publicized stem cell trial it published just 2 weeks ago. (Lou, 11/12)
Viewpoints: Expiring ACA Tax Credits Will Devastate Livelihoods; GLP-1s Don't Cure Every Ailment
Opinion writers tackle these public health topics.
Chicago Tribune:
When Health Insurance Tax Credits Disappear, So Does My Family's Peace Of Mind
Since 2021, enhanced premium tax credits have been the difference between having health insurance and going without for more than 350,000 people in Illinois. Over 105,000 of them are like me — entrepreneurs and self-employed workers trying to build something. But these tax credits expire at the end of the year, and Congress is stuck in gridlock while the clock runs out. (Juan Ochoa, 11/13)
The Washington Post:
The Ever-Expanding Benefits Of GLP-1s Warrant Closer Scrutiny
The medications aren’t just for diabetes and obesity, but they also aren’t for every ailment. (Leana S. Wen, 11/11)
Undark:
Weaponizing Wastewater Laws To Block Abortion
Nearly four years ago, I learned that there was fetal tissue stuck in my cervix. It had been there for nine days. This news came a few weeks after an ultrasound confirmed an eight-week pregnancy but failed to detect a fetal heartbeat, meaning I was experiencing a miscarriage. To help expel the tissue, my doctor prescribed the drug misoprostol, and that night, I inserted the four white hexagonal pills and spent the next 12 hours writhing in pain. (Melanie Benesh, 11/13)
Stat:
SNAP Must Be More Accessible To Seniors Who Struggle With Tech
As the government shutdown ends, SNAP’s status remains complicated. Even if and when things return to “normal,” many people who are entitled to benefits will continue to be locked out. The digital divide is keeping eligible seniors out of SNAP. (Javaid Iqbal Sofi, 11/13)
Bloomberg:
Mayor Eric Adams Introduces A New York Twist On Finland's Baby Boxes
Two weeks before his election as mayor, Zohran Mamdani held about the cutest press conference you can imagine: Surrounded by babies, and backed by a blue climbing structure, he announced that he would launch citywide “baby baskets,” welcoming the 125,000 babies born in New York City each year with a free collection of essential supplies. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who sponsored a pilot program of 500 “Born in Brooklyn” baby boxes in 2022, introduced Mamdani, saying, “This is a sacred act to have a baby … We want to make sure the last thing you are thinking about is a box of diapers.” (Alexandra Lange, 11/12)