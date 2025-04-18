After Uproar Over Autism Comments, RFK Jr. Backpedals, Blames Media
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on Fox News to clarify that when he was talking about alleged limitations that people with autism encounter, he was referring only to those who are nonverbal. Autistic people, their loved ones, and lawmakers have denounced his comments.
The Daily Beast:
RFK Jr. Scrambles To Defuse Outrage Over His Autism Claims As Elizabeth Warren Calls For Resignation
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in full damage-control mode after causing outrage with his comments about autism during his first official press briefing as health secretary. Kennedy’s remarks have caused national outrage, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) calling for Kennedy’s resignation. Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, attempted to dial back the controversy in a sit-down Thursday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Kennedy attempted to clarify that he wasn’t referring to all people with diagnosed with autism, but only to those who are “nonverbal”, meaning that they do not communicate using spoken language. “Let me say this,” he told Hannity. “There are many kids with autism who are doing well. They’re holding down jobs, they’re getting pay checks, they’re living independently. But I was referring specifically to that 25 percent—the group that is nonverbal.” (Van Brugen, 4/18)
The Hill:
Maxwell Frost Chides RFK Jr. Over 'Disrespectful' Rhetoric Around Autism
Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) criticized Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for comments he made Wednesday about autism. ... “This is disrespectful and a flat out lie that further stigmatizes autism. It’s not a virus or a disease – it’s a neurological condition with a wide spectrum. Many Americans with autism work, pay taxes, and are living happy and healthy lives,” Frost said in his post. (Suter, 4/17)
The Washington Post:
RFK Jr. Said Autistic People Don’t Work Or Play Sports. They Say He’s Wrong.
Autistic people and their loved ones have swiftly and publicly rejected statements by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation’s top health official, that people with autism will never play baseball, date, pay taxes or have a job. They say the health and human services secretary’s comments Wednesday, during his first official news conference, misstate the capabilities of many people with autism — and they flooded social media with counterexamples. (Somasundaram, 4/17)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: On Autism, It’s The Secretary’s Word Vs. CDC’s
Tensions between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his employees at the Department of Health and Human Services are mounting, as he made a series of claims about autism this week — contradicting his agency’s findings. Plus, President Donald Trump unveiled an executive order to lower drug prices as his administration explores tariffs that could raise them. (Rovner, 4/17)
Also —
Bloomberg:
Many Americans With Disabilities Make Less Than Minimum Wage
At the fitness club where Michele Jardine used to work as a cleaner, her boss called her “retarded” in front of her co-workers. Jardine has an intellectual disability, which can make it harder to learn and understand instructions, and borderline personality disorder, which can lead to outbursts. She says repeated bullying at work led her to move to the Brookwood Community in Brookshire, Texas, a nonprofit whose goal is to “change the way the world thinks about adults with disabilities.” ... Brookwood is exempt from paying her the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour because of her disability. (Eidelson, 4/17)