Alzheimer’s Association Recommends Favoring Diagnostic Blood Tests
The group says certain blood tests can be used as high fidelity negative tests, since they have over 90% sensitivity. Positive results would still need to be confirmed with traditional tests like PET scans or spinal taps. In other news: a home test for melanoma; risks from ultraprocessed foods; and more.
Stat:
Alzheimer's Association Clears Way For New Diagnostic Blood Tests
A major Alzheimer’s disease medical group is recommending that specialists may use certain blood tests to help diagnose patients with cognitive impairment in lieu of more complex and invasive tests, a move that could lead more people to get treated for the devastating disease. (Chen, 7/29)
Newsweek:
Skin Cancer: Home Test Could Identify Melanoma
A simple skin patch and COVID-like test could soon allow people to test for melanoma in the comfort of their home—helping catch the most dangerous type of skin cancer early without the need for a biopsy or blood draw. With funding from the National Institutes of Health, researchers from the University of Michigan (U-M) developed a silicone patch with star-shaped microneedles called the 'ExoPatch'. (Millington, 7/29)
CNN:
Ultraprocessed Foods May Be Linked To Increased Lung Cancer Risk, New Research Shows
There are many reasons to avoid ultraprocessed foods, including a link with heart disease, diabetes and obesity, but an increased risk of lung cancer may be yet another, a new study suggests. (Holcombe, 7/29)
In global health news —
Bloomberg:
YouTube To Be Included In Australia’s Teen Social Media Ban Legislation
YouTube will be included in Australia’s social media ban for children under 16 years of age, an about-face by officials after the Google-owned video site had initially been left out of the legislation. YouTube joins Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram, Snap Inc.’s Snapchat, TikTok and X in the ban on underage account holders, which is due to come into force on Dec. 10, the government said in a statement. (Leigh and Chandler, 7/30)