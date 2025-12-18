Anti-Transgender Bill Passes House; RFK Jr. Announces Restrictions
Meanwhile in Texas, the Department of Public Safety is amassing a list of transgender Texans using data from their driver's licenses, and the state has opened a public tip line designed to help enforce the state’s “bathroom bill."
The Washington Post:
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Sweeping Anti-Trans Care Bill Passes House
In the waning days of her stormy tenure in Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene achieved a legislative victory Wednesday that has eluded her for years — House approval of a sweeping ban on gender transition treatment for minors. The House passed the Protect Children’s Innocence Act largely along party lines (216-211). The bill, if it becomes law, would open health care providers to felony charges — and up to 10 years in prison — if they treat young people under the age of 18 with puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries. The legislation would also punish anyone — including parents — who consents to or transports a minor to the care. (Parks, 12/17)
The Washington Post:
HHS To Limit Youth Gender Transition Care By Withholding Medicare, Medicaid Funds
The proposed regulations would bar medical providers who offer gender transition care to transgender youths from receiving Medicare or Medicaid funds. (Cunningham, 12/18)
Advocate:
Pam Bondi Wants A Bounty On People Who Support Trans Rights
Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed the FBI to create a cash reward system for information leading to the arrest of leaders of so-called “domestic terrorist organizations,” a category the Justice Department now says includes people and groups associated with what it calls “radical gender ideology,” according to a December 4 memorandum. (Wiggins, 12/17)
Updates from Texas —
KUT Radio:
The State Is Making A List Of Transgender Texans. It’s Using Driver's Licenses To Help
A year after the state blocked transgender Texans from updating their state IDs, it has collected information on more than 100 people who have tried. Officials won’t say what they’re using the list for. (McGaughy, 12/15)
The Texas Tribune:
Ken Paxton Opens Tip Line To Encourage “Bathroom Bill” Enforcement
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is encouraging the public to help enforce the state’s “bathroom bill” via a tip line for suspected violations of the new law designed to restrict which facilities transgender people can use. (Runnels, 12/17)
The Texas Tribune:
How Cutting Trans Medical Training Could Hurt Texas Patients
Health providers and faculty members fear students will no longer understand the nuances of caring for transgender people, who tend to have higher rates of certain mental and physical health conditions. (Simpson, Langford and Byman, 12/18)
On conversion therapy in Michigan —
AP:
Court Blocks Michigan Ban On Conversion Therapy For Minors
A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked Michigan’s ban on conversion therapy for minors who are LGBTQ+, declaring it violates the First Amendment rights of therapists and counselors. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said the law illegally restricts speech that reflects the moral beliefs of therapists. It set aside a lower court’s ruling and granted a preliminary injunction sought by Catholic Charities of Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale Counties. (White, 12/17)