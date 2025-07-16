Are Early Detection Cancer Blood Tests Ready For Patients? Study To Decide.

The National Cancer Institute-funded study, which will include up to 24,000 people, will screen for a variety of cancers. More news is on dogs detecting Parkinson's; progress in the Influenza Vaccines Research and Development Roadmap Initiative; and more.

The Washington Post: New Generation Of Cancer Blood Tests Gets Federal Funding For Review

For years, it has been one of the most tantalizing ideas in medicine: One day, a simple blood test will detect nascent cancers — allowing doctors to intervene when tumors may be easier to treat. A study published this month in Cancer Discovery found that three years before a handful of cancer patients were diagnosed, some promising tests could detect trace amounts of cancer genetic material floating in their blood, shed by tumors the people didn’t yet know existed. (Johnson, 7/15)

MedPage Today: Fate Of Myeloma Drug's Comeback Now Rests In Hands Of FDA Panel

FDA staff noted that the benefit-risk profile of belantamab mafodotin (Blenrep) in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma remains murky given its checkered history in a briefing document released ahead of a meeting of the agency's outside experts. On Thursday, the FDA will ask the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) to vote on whether the overall benefit-risk profile of belantamab in combination with two different regimens is favorable for this patient population. (Bassett, 7/15)

MedPage Today: This Drug May Safely Treat Psoriasis Exacerbations From Cancer Therapy

Psoriasis flares that came on as a result of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy for cancer were relieved in all cases treated with apremilast (Otezla), at least for a while, a small study found. Among patients with pre-existing psoriasis who had worsened disease after starting ICI treatment, every one saw partial or complete responses after starting apremilast, according to Nilasha Ghosh, MD, MS, of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, and colleagues. (Gever, 7/15)

On Parkinson’s disease, sweeteners, flu vaccines, and VA health research —

MedPage Today: Dogs Successfully Detect Parkinson's Disease

Two early studies suggested that sebum may help identify Parkinson's disease. In the first paper, two dogs trained to distinguish sebum swabs from people with and without Parkinson's disease demonstrated sensitivity of up to 80% and specificity of up to 98%, reported Nicola Rooney, PhD, of the University of Bristol in England, and colleagues in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease. (George, 7/15)

Newsweek: Popular Artificial Sweetener Linked To Higher Risk Of Strokes

From low-carb ice cream and keto protein bars to "sugar-free" soda, the artificial sweetener erythritol has become a staple for anyone trying to cut calories or carbs. However, new research suggests the popular sugar substitute may come with serious downsides—including changes in brain blood vessels that could increase the risk of stroke. (Notarantonio, 7/15)

CIDRAP: 3 Years In, Flu Vaccine R&D Project Reports Substantial Progress

In just 3 years, the Influenza Vaccines Research and Development (R&D) Roadmap Initiative has demonstrated important advancements in vaccine R&D, accomplishing 14% of its high-priority research goals and making progress on another 83%, the group reports in Vaccine. While noting barriers in areas such as immunology and vaccinology, the project team outlines achievements in the pursuit of better vaccines against both seasonal flu and strains with pandemic potential— both critical for protecting the nation and the world from flu-related death and disability. (Van Beusekom, 7/15)

KFF Health News: A Million Veterans Gave DNA To Aid Health Research. Scientists Worry The Data Will Be Wasted

One of the world’s biggest genetic databases comprises DNA data donated over the years by more than a million retired military service members. It’s part of a project run by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The initiative, dubbed the Million Veteran Program, is a “crown jewel of the country,” said David Shulkin, a physician who served as VA secretary during the first Trump administration. Data from the project has contributed to research on the genetics of anxiety and peripheral artery disease, for instance, and has resulted in hundreds of published papers. (Tahir, 7/16)

CIDRAP: High Rate Of Antibiotic Use For Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Found At VA Clinics

A study conducted at Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) outpatient clinics found that antibiotic prescribing for asymptomatic bacteriuria (ASB) is prevalent, researchers reported yesterday in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Dall, 7/15)

