As Measles Cases Top 300, Health Official Warns Of Prolonged Outbreak

Although Texas has expanded its capacity for testing people who are sick, officials are still struggling to convince folks to get vaccinated. If the outbreak lasts more than a year, the U.S. could lose its measles-free status. More news comes from Ohio, Florida, New Hampshire, California, and Indiana.

Stat: Texas Measles Outbreak Could Continue For A Full Year, Official Says

The expanding measles outbreak that has spread from West Texas into New Mexico and Oklahoma could take a year to contain, a public health leader in the area where the outbreak started warned on Tuesday. (Branswell, 3/18)

CNN: Multistate Measles Outbreak Climbs To 321 Cases

Three hundred and twenty-one cases have been reported in the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, the states said Tuesday. This is an increase of 25 cases since an update on Friday. (Mukherjee, 3/18)

More health news from across the U.S. —

AP: Appeals Court Blocks Ohio's Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Ohio’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors is unconstitutional and must be permanently blocked from being enforced, a three-judge panel of appellate judges ruled Tuesday. The law also banned trans women and girls from participating in female sports. The state attorney general vowed an immediate appeal. On Tuesday, the state’s 10th District Court of Appeals reversed the decision made last summer to allow the law to go into effect after a judge found it “reasonably limits parents’ rights.” (Carr Smyth, 3/18)

Newsweek: Florida Push For Citizens' Prescription Data Sparks Privacy Concern

Florida's insurance regulator is facing concerns over patient privacy and government overreach after requesting personal and prescription information from potentially millions of people. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) called for the data from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which act as third-party intermediaries between pharmacies, insurance companies or employers and drug manufacturers. PBMs also determine which medications will be covered by health insurance plans, as well as the cost of prescriptions. (Palmer, 3/18)

News Service of Florida: Sides Collide On Medical Malpractice Issue In Florida Legislature

On one side are people telling heart-wrenching stories about the deaths of their adult children or parents. On the other are people warning about shortages of doctors and soaring medical-malpractice insurance costs. The two sides are colliding in the Florida Legislature, where a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would change a decades-old law and clear the way for more malpractice lawsuits over patient deaths. (Saunders, 3/19)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Insurers Warn Of Increased Premiums If NH Vaccine Program Is Gutted

Insurance companies are warning that health care premiums would likely go up if state lawmakers pass a bill dismantling New Hampshire’s universal vaccine-purchasing program. Republicans have proposed repealing the New Hampshire Vaccine Association, which collects payments from insurance companies to fund bulk purchases of childhood vaccines. Those vaccines are then distributed to health care providers at no cost. (Cuno-Booth, 3/18)

NBC News: California Lawmaker Moves To Phase Out Ultra-Processed Foods From Public Schools

A California legislator plans to unveil a first-of-its-kind bill Wednesday that would phase out certain ultra-processed foods from meals served in public schools statewide. If enacted, Assembly Bill 1264 would direct state scientists to identify what the legislation refers to as “particularly harmful” ultra-processed products. The bipartisan bill proposes removing such ingredients from public schools starting in 2028, with the goal of eliminating them entirely by 2032. (Chuck, 3/19)

KFF Health News: Indiana Lawmakers Seek To Forbid Hospital Monopolies, But One Merger Fight Remains

Union Health is making a new bid to Indiana regulators to buy its rival hospital in Terre Haute as the door looks poised to close on such deals. The nonprofit health system is trying to leverage an existing state law to acquire Terre Haute Regional Hospital, the only other acute care hospital in Vigo County. After withdrawing its initial application in November amid pushback, Union has shifted its pitch to emphasize what it describes as Regional’s “declining position” while offering more concrete promises, such as limits on price increases. (Liss, 3/19)

