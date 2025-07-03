As Pollution Rises, Non-Smokers Might Not Be Able To Dodge Lung Cancer
A new analysis shows high levels of fine-particulate air pollution causes more cancer mutations. A quarter of all lung cancer cases worldwide are among people who never smoked. Meanwhile, websites for U.S. national climate assessments have disappeared. The White House says NASA will now house the information, but reports as late as Tuesday say it was not available on their site.
Newsweek:
Never-Smokers' Lung Cancer May Worsen In Areas With Air Pollution
Lung cancer appears to mutate more in patients living in areas with higher levels of fine-particulate air pollution, such as that released by vehicles and air pollution. This is the conclusion of a study from the National Institutes of Health and the University of California, San Diego, which studied tumors in nearly 900 lung cancer patients who had never smoked. (Randall, 7/2)
More climate news —
AP:
Websites Hosting Major US Climate Reports Taken Down
Websites that displayed legally mandated U.S. national climate assessments seem to have disappeared, making it harder for state and local governments and the public to learn what to expect in their backyards from a warming world. Scientists said the peer-reviewed authoritative reports save money and lives. Websites for the national assessments and the U.S. Global Change Research Program were down Monday and Tuesday with no links, notes or referrals elsewhere. (Borenstein, 7/2)
The Guardian:
US North-East Sees Record Tick Season As Climate Crisis Sparks Arachnid Boom
Ticks have been flourishing recently in the United States. This year, as compared to recent years, there has been an increase in the reported number of blacklegged ticks, the number of such ticks that carry Lyme disease and visits to the emergency room because of bites from the tiny parasitic arachnid, according to data from universities and the US federal government. (Berger, 7/2)
Hartford Courant:
Popular Connecticut Beach Closes Due To Safety Concerns Over Ticks, Won’t Open Again Until Next Year
A popular beach in Bridgeport has been closed down to the public after officials found multiple tick species, officials said. Pleasure Beach will remain closed to the public for the 2025 summer season, according to city officials. In a Facebook post, the city said the decision comes after “extensive consultation” with state environmental experts following the discovery of multiple tick species on the island — including the invasive Asian longhorned tick. (Underwood, 7/2)
The Hill:
High Bacteria Levels Prompt Beach Closures For Holiday Weekend
High levels of bacteria are prompting beach closures and public health advisories across the U.S. ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Public health officials are warning holiday goers to avoid swimming in bodies of water containing high levels of the bacteria Vibrio and E. coli, which can cause illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vibrio is a bacterium found predominantly in coastal waters. When it is consumed or comes in contact with an open wound, it can cause a human illness called vibriosis, which can become life-threatening. (Hilling, 7/2)