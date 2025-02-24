As Texas Measles Outbreak Spreads, Warnings Issued At Tourist Hot Spot
Nearly 100 people have been sickened in outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. Texas officials report that someone with measles traveled to the busy San Antonio River Walk, among other places. Plus: The Mennonite community at the center of the outbreak.
The New York Times:
Measles Outbreak In Texas And New Mexico Sickens Nearly 100 People
Outbreaks of measles in parts of Texas and New Mexico have sickened nearly 100 people, according to state health officials who warned that the number of cases was expected to rise. An outbreak has been spreading through the South Plains region of Texas since late January, the Texas Department of State Health Services said on Friday. Measles vaccination rates in the region lag significantly below federal targets. (Kwai, 2/22)
TPR:
Measles Warnings Issued In San Antonio And San Marcos As Texas Outbreak Spreads
Officials say an individual who tested positive for the virus in West Texas traveled to two major universities and one of the nation's busiest tourist attractions — the San Antonio River Walk. (Davies, 2/23)
Newsweek:
The Religious Community At The Center Of Texas' Measles Outbreak
A close-knit population of devout Mennonites has found itself at the center of Texas' latest measles outbreak, which has now spread west to New Mexico. Mennonites who live in Texas' Gaines County generally claim religious exemptions from vaccines—according to The Texas Standard—and the majority of cases are concentrated among that community. But the Mennonite Church as a whole is not opposed to vaccines. Religious leaders have said there is no basis for religious exemptions and some have even expressed openness to promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. (Stanton, 2/21)
The Washington Post:
Do You Know Which Vaccines You Got As A Child? Here’s How To Track Them.
Most Americans were vaccinated for a number of diseases as children, but experts said it can be impossible for adults to remember the shots they received decades ago, and in many cases, medical records can be hard to find. Start by asking your health-care provider if they have your vaccination records. You can also contact your state’s health department. States, and some major cities, have vaccine registries. But there is no national database, and a state’s vaccination records may not be comprehensive for adults, experts said. (2/21)
NBC News:
Should Adults Get Booster Shots Of Childhood Vaccines? What To Know Amid Texas Measles Outbreak
Whether you’re watching this unfold from Texas or elsewhere, you might be wondering: Should you look into getting a booster shot for measles or other infectious diseases? For measles, the short answer is no, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The measles vaccine is one of our most extraordinarily successful vaccines,” said Schaffner, who was formerly the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “If you’ve been appropriately vaccinated in childhood, you don’t have to worry about [getting a booster].” (Dahl, 2/22)